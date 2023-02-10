Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

PayU's LazyPay, KreditBee, Kissht restored as MeitY lifts ban on select digital lending platforms

By Naina Sood
February 10, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 10 2023 12:10:48 GMT+0000
PayU's LazyPay, KreditBee, Kissht restored as MeitY lifts ban on select digital lending platforms
The development comes days after several digital lenders met with ministry officials to discuss an 'abrupt ban' on their platforms, following which they were asked to submit documents detailing their shareholding structure, compliances, and other information.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Following an ‘abrupt’ ban on several digital lenders, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an order to app and website hosting platforms to restore access to some of the entities. 

The development comes days after several fintech executives met with MeitY officials seeking clarity, following which they were asked to submit multiple documents detailing their shareholding structure, compliances, and other information.

Several of these companies have now received verbal confirmation from the officials that their platforms were being restored, even as app stores and internet service providers were being directed to unblock the websites, apps, or versions on third-party app marketplaces.

Ranvir Singh, Founder at ﻿Kissht﻿, and Rajat Gandhi, Founder and CEO of ﻿Faircent﻿, two of the apps that have been restored, confirmed the development.

“The government has shown unrelenting support in ensuring that credible and fully compliant apps such as Kissht continue to work towards greater financial inclusivity in the country," Ranvir said, adding that Kissht expects to double its customer base this year. 

As per a Livemint report, the government has issued a list to internet service providers to restore the websites, apps, or third-party app versions of select digital lenders. This list includes Kissht, PayU-backed LazyPay, Buddy Loan, Indiabulls Home Loans, and Faircent.

Versions of the ﻿KreditBee﻿ and ﻿mPokket﻿ apps hosted on Aptoide, a third-party app store, are also on the ‘unblock’ list.

ALSO READ
[YS Exclusive] KreditBee, Ola’s Avail Finance, Indiabulls Housing in MeitY target list of digital lenders

The ministry had on Sunday ordered a ban on 94 lending apps, including PayU-backed Lazypay, Kissht, Faircent, PayRupik and Quikfinance, and 138 betting apps, either for their ‘Chinese links’, complaints of strongarm collection methods, or other compliance issues. 

The Meity ban list also included versions of ﻿KreditBee﻿, ﻿Ola﻿’s Avail Finance, ﻿PayMe India﻿, ﻿mPokket﻿, ﻿RupeeRedee﻿and ﻿True Balance﻿ listed on the third-party marketplaces.

Several of these companies shrugged off their association with these marketplaces, claiming that the entities bearing their names were “impersonators” or “proxy apps”, and that the domains on the list had nothing to do with them.

Some of the restored third-party apps, though, share the same developer as the main apps.

A fintech industry source said the government was wary of Chinese fund flow into the system via new-age digital lending apps, but other platforms were also pulled up for not adhering to proper compliance standards “despite warnings”.

(This is a developing story)

Edited by Feroze Jamal

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED’s FY22 loss more than doubles as co continues chasing growth

Policybazaar parent posts sharp drop in Q3 loss; targets profitability in FY24

Alibaba sells remaining direct stake in Paytm for about Rs 1,360 Cr

Delhivery Q3 revenue drops 8% YOY, losses widen by 55%

Daily Capsule
Gogoro’s India plans at full throttle
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Policybazaar parent posts sharp drop in Q3 loss; targets profitability in FY24

Delhivery Q3 revenue drops 8% YOY, losses widen by 55%

SC seeks views of Centre, SEBI on Hindenburg report on Adani firms

CRED’s FY22 loss more than doubles as co continues chasing growth