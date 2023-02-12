The Adani saga continues.

In the latest development, Moody's downgraded its ratings outlook for some Adani Group companies, while MSCI said it would cut the weightings of some in its stock indexes, Reuters reported.

Moody's downgraded its outlook to negative from stable for Adani Green Energy, the Adani Green Energy Restricted Group, which represents some of its other units, and two subsidiaries of Adani Transmission.

It does not end there.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is investigating Adani Group's links to some of the investors in the conglomerate's aborted $2.5 billion share sale. It is looking into any potential violation of Indian securities laws or any conflict of interest in the share sale process.

Moving on. Analysts at JP Morgan have said generative AI models such as ChatGPT will slow down market share gains and deflate pricing for Indian IT companies in the short term.

Speaking of ChatGPT, here are 8 surprising things you can do with it.

Perfect getaways for V-Day

Performing as a family

UEFA Champions League is back

Come February, there’s a palpable excitement in the air! After all, it’s the season for love and sweet nothings. Whether you are coupled or single, it’s always a good idea to take some time off and celebrate in style. Bookmark these stunning properties for a romantic escapade on Valentine’s Day.

A Relais and Châteaux member, Mihir Garh is one of the most stunning properties to celebrate Valentine’s Day like royalty. Designed by Sidharth Singh and his wife, Rashmi, this Fortress of the Sun overlooks the Thar desert, right in the heart of Rajasthan.

Located in the lap of the Himalayan ranges is Welcomhotel Chail. It is an ideal getaway for couples seeking tranquillity, fresh mountain air, and nature in all its glory.

Explore your wild side together at Brij Pola, Jawai, which offers adventure in good measure. This contemporary and luxurious lodge in the heart of the wild-wild west of Rajasthan has spacious tents that make for the perfect glamping destination.

Amaan Ali Bangash, Amjad Ali Khan, and Ayaan Ali Khan (L-R)

The genre of classical music is incomplete without the mention of sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Steeped in cultural and musical traditions, their music compels the audience to listen from their hearts, breaking through the troublesome polarities of continuity, change, and tradition.

Along with their father, Amaan and Ayaan are Gold Medal Winners at the Global Music Awards for their outstanding contribution to the global music industry and excellence in the classical music sphere.

Interestingly, the 10-year-old sons of Ayaan Ali Bangash—Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash—are the eighth generation of sarod musicians in the Senia Bangash family.

On maintaining a fine balance between different traditional styles, Ayaan says they aim to preserve the essence of Indian and Western traditions, and explore the musical DNA of these two styles.

The FIFA World Cup ended a few months ago, and now it’s time for the European leagues. It's time for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. Starting next week, the creme de la creme of European teams will face off in some of the most intriguing matches.

With Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, and Kylian Mbappe, PSG is the perennial favourite besides Manchester City. PSG faces its bogey team in the competition, the mighty Bayern—a team it has consistently lost to in the last few seasons.

Real Madrid and Liverpool—the two clubs with the most wins in this competition—clash again, while they struggle for form.

Chelsea and Dortmund are quite an open tie, although Chelsea splashed crazy money on World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez—a British record fee of 106.8 million pounds—and Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk for $108 million, besides others.

Record deal: Air India Ltd has signed agreements with Airbus SE and Boeing Co. for what could become the largest purchase of jetliners in commercial aviation history, as the carrier seeks to reinvent itself with a fuel-efficient fleet that can take on local low-cost rivals and powerful Gulf airlines like Emirates.

Air India Ltd has signed agreements with Airbus SE and Boeing Co. for what could become the largest purchase of jetliners in commercial aviation history, as the carrier seeks to reinvent itself with a fuel-efficient fleet that can take on local low-cost rivals and powerful Gulf airlines like Emirates. Gaslighting: While Meta agreed in December to pay $725 million to settle the Cambridge Analytica privacy lawsuit, a US District Court judge has ordered the company and its lawyers from Gibson Dunn to pay nearly $1 million to the class action plaintiffs for "trying to gaslight" their users and the court about its conduct.

While Meta agreed in December to pay $725 million to settle the Cambridge Analytica privacy lawsuit, a US District Court judge has ordered the company and its lawyers from Gibson Dunn to pay nearly $1 million to the class action plaintiffs for "trying to gaslight" their users and the court about its conduct. Un-Googley: Google employees are criticising leadership, most notably CEO Sundar Pichai, for the way the company handled the announcement of its ChatGPT competitor Bard. Staffers took to an internal forum Memegen to express their thoughts, referring to it as “rushed,” “botched” and “un-Googley.”

What is not a record in the Guinness book series as it's broken about 400,000 times a day?

Answer: World’s youngest person

