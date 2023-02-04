Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Committed to ensuring market integrity; measures in place to address excess volatility: SEBI on Adani crisis

By Press Trust of India
February 04, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 04 2023 13:14:04 GMT+0000
Committed to ensuring market integrity; measures in place to address excess volatility: SEBI on Adani crisis
Without naming the Adani group specifically, the capital markets watchdog said, in a statement, that unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed in the past week.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amid a raging controversy over a meltdown in ﻿Adani Group﻿ stocks, the regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on Saturday, said it is committed to ensuring the stock market's integrity and all necessary surveillance measures are in place to address any excessive volatility in individual shares.

Without naming the Adani group specifically, the capital markets watchdog said, in a statement, that unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed in the past week.

Officials confirmed that the statement has been issued in the wake of the Adani issue only.

"As part of its mandate, SEBI seeks to maintain orderly and efficient functioning of the market and has put in place a set of well-defined, publicly available surveillance measures (including the ASM framework) to address excessive volatility in specific stocks.

"This mechanism gets automatically triggered under certain conditions of price volatility in any stock," SEBI said.

Gautam Adani

(Image: Twitter)

ALSO READ
Adani's FPO pullout has not impacted India's image: FM

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE have put three Adani group companies—Adani Enterprises, ﻿Adani Ports And Sez﻿ and ﻿Ambuja Cement﻿—under their short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM), which basically means that intra-day trading would require a 100% upfront margin, and it is aimed at curbing speculation and short-selling in these stocks.

SEBI also said that, in all specific entity-related matters, if any information comes to its notice, then, as per extant policies, the same is examined and, after due examination, appropriate action is taken.

"SEBI has consistently followed this approach on entity-level issues and would continue to do so in future as well," it added.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek launches healthcare startup Neko Health

83% unicorn startups run on AWS; CEO Adam Selipsky pitches to invest in cloud during “uncertain times”

The 30 most promising Indian startups of 2022

200% rise in rural internet subscriptions in last 7 years: Economic Survey 2023

Daily Capsule
Budget opens up digital for kiranas
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India will get into global bond indices on own terms: Official

Adani's FPO pullout has not impacted India's image: FM

Quess Corp Q3 consolidated PAT down 3.25% at Rs 85.63 Cr

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek launches healthcare startup Neko Health

Rs 14,077 Cr investments made in 791 startups through FFS, AIFs: MoCI

This JioGenNext alumni startup is helping patients fight oral cancer by making screening accessible and affordable with AI