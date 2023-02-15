Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 15, 2023)

NSDC Partners With HDFC Life to boost entrepreneurial skills

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with HDFC Life to facilitate livelihood creation and promotion of entrepreneurship opportunities for financial and social inclusion.

As part of this collaboration, NSDC will support HDFC Life in inducting trained life insurance advisors and strengthening the last-mile reach. The partnership will provide training to candidates undergoing the IC38 examination conducted by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and drive skill enhancement.





Further, by imparting soft skills, this collaboration will facilitate opportunities for the youth to explore self-employment prospects for sustainable livelihood. The candidates will be trained in soft skills that will groom them professionally thus enabling them to connect better with prospective customers.

udaanCapital disburses more than Rs 4,000 crore in supply chain financing

udaanCapital has disbursed over Rs 4,000 crores of working capital to over 2,500 MSME buyers in the last 24 months. These disbursals were enabled through partnerships with Brand Partners via udaanCapital's Supply Chain Financing Program.

udaanCapital has a lending program that facilitates the extension of credit by bringing together lenders and borrowers and leverages in-house digital underwriting and extensive collection capabilities across 8000+ pin codes. This programme facilitates the extension of working capital to the smaller buyers from Tier 2/ 3/ 4 cities in India.

Craft Silicon and Leegality partners to accelerate digital adoption

Financial technology provider Craft Silicon and Leegality have partnered to transform microlending industry into a paperless experience. The partnership will address logistical and operational challenges in the processing of paperwork for seamless disbursal while enhancing technology adoption.

The partnership between Craft Silicon and Leegality will enable financial institutions to streamline field operations along with providing secured digital verification, digital paperwork, and smooth customer onboarding.

Hexagon India partners with SNIST to empower students with emerging tech education

Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI), the R&D hub of the technology major Hexagon AB, has signed an MoU with Sreenidhi Institute of Science & Technology (SNIST) to build innovation-centric communities and hone niche tech skills for the evolving industry needs. The programme aims to train many students at the university once it commences in March 2023.

Under the partnership agreement, HCCI will help Sreenidhi curate its curriculum concerning Smart Digital Reality Solutions like Data Science, digital twins, advanced software engineering, and other related applications. The programme includes exposure to collaborative technology-focused events, real-time projects and internships.

This initiative is the sixth shared university project for HCCI since 2015. HCCI has equipped colleges with sponsored labs for GNSS, Advance analysis, 3D technology and Metrology. The labs provide hands-on experience in the latest technologies and engineering platforms to help the future of India, i.e., our student community with futuristic employability skills.

SkillUp Online partners with Google Cloud to offer approved training opportunities

SkillUp Online, a skilling platform for tech talent, has partnered with tech giant Google Cloud. As part of the partnership, the platform brings a unique portfolio of Google Cloud-approved training opportunities to help technical professionals in building the in-demand skills and practical experience employers need.

Under the collaboration, SkillUp Online has launched its first cutting-edge program–Google Cloud Architect Program. It is designed specifically to enable cloud professionals to build the critical skills and practical experience required to become cloud architects.

The programme offers fundamental to advanced-level training in Google Cloud architecture and builds practical experience through 72 hands-on labs, SME-mentored learning, and a capstone project.

