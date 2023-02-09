Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 9, 2023)

InCred launches InCred Pronto to address monthly financial needs

InCred Financial Services, the lending business of InCred Group, entered the Earned Wage Access (EWA) market by launching InCred Pronto.

InCred Pronto addresses the financial requirement of having access to additional spending money before the pay-day. It allows salaried employees to withdraw their earnings during the month without the hassle of a traditional loan. This will be initially offered through empanelled employers looking to improve the financial wellness and job satisfaction of their workforce.

InCred Pronto is already live with leading employers in IT, manufacturing, and retail. Prithvi Chandrasekhar, CEO Consumer Finance at InCred, will lead the EWA business.

Bhupinder Singh, Founder and Group CEO at InCred said, “InCred Pronto will enable us to further enhance our growth trajectory by introducing an innovative product which is extremely relevant to the Indian masses.”

Scalenut launches AI model, full-stack content platform for SEO content creation

﻿Scalenut﻿, an AI-powered SEO and content marketing platform launched an AI model, along with content optimisation for SEO content creation workflow.

With the new launch, Scalenut users will have access to the latest information from SERP, which includes SERP (Search Engine Results Page) statistics, enabling them to stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions about their content. Scalenut said this will help users create credible content with recent information and statistics.

In addition, Scalenut has introduced an AI-based SEO Editor, specifically designed for creating and optimising SEO content.

Dating app QuackQuack records 115% growth till Jan 2023

Dating platform ﻿QuackQuack﻿ said it grew 115% for FY 22-23 till January 2023 and is expected to reach $4 million in Annual Run Rate by end of the fiscal year.





The dating app has recorded 28,000 downloads per day, 1.53 million photos uploaded in January 2023, and 250 million screen views in the same month.

TimesPro collaborates with IFAN, Jobizo to upskill nurses

TimesPro has collaborated with IFAN Global and Jobizo to provide new-age skill sets and placements to nurses in the United Kingdom across the National Health Service (NHS) Hospitals.





TimesPro will help the candidates develop skillsets to clear the IELTS or OET examinations along with relevant training via its state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in direct-to-device (D2D) mode. During the programme, they will receive counselling and training from competent faculty with over 20 years of experience.





TimesPro, along with Jobizo, will also provide training for clearing CBT and help in NMC Registration and assessment.

NETGEAR partners with CRESTRON to support streamlined audio/visual installations

NETGEAR, a global networking company, has partnered with Crestron Electronics to support streamlined audio/visual installations. As a part of the association, four models of the versatile NETGEAR M4250 AV Line Series switches would now be available directly through Crestron.





Crestron will resell specific NETGEAR AV switches as a part of the Crestron DM NAX Audio-over-IP and DM NVX AV-over-IP solutions.

US-based XPDEL announces expansion plans

XPDEL, a third-party logistics company, announced its extensive expansion plans for the Indian market. Currently operational with three fulfilment centres in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, XPDEL further plans to expand its capability as a 3PL player in the Indian market by adding one more fulfilment center in Delhi by end of this quarter. The upcoming facility will be powered by its advanced tech solutions to deliver an exceptional customer experience.





XPDEL India registered 300% growth since its inception in India and is targeting to grow further by 200% by expanding its presence in three more states by the end of this year. XPDEL has been driving the growth of the ultra-fast delivery market, by quickly adding new fulfilment centres and logistics solutions to cater to the demands of its growing customer base of retailers and ecommerce companies.

Confluent appoints Rubal Sahni as India country leader

Data streaming company Confluent, Inc has announced the appointment of Rubal Sahni as the Area Vice President and Country Manager for India.

Rubal brings 15 years of experience in driving digital transformation and helping customers across industries succeed with modern technology. Responsible for driving growth in India, he will work with customers across the region to help them set their data and deliver experiences required to compete in today's digital world. Sahni is based in Bengaluru and reports to Kamal Brar, SVP APAC.

Mylab rolls out conventional kits and devices

Mylab Discovery Solutions is all set to roll out new in vitro diagnostic (IVD) medical devices and kits range to empower small labs across the country. These devices and reagents are specially designed to enable small to medium size laboratories and physicians’ clinics to perform diagnoses at their facilities, without having to send samples to central labs or other cities, which increases the risk of spoiled samples and delayed reporting.





The company is introducing conventional diagnostic solutions to create a decentralized diagnostic ecosystem where the lab near you will be able to offer quality diagnostics at a faster turnaround. Labs in semi-urban and rural areas in India can now offer specialised tests to patients. This will help patients from remote areas to access specialised tests easily at their home locations and avail timely treatment.





