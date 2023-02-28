Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 28, 2023)

BuyHive partners with 40Seas to offer cross-border B2B financing to SME buyers

Tech-enabled business-to-business (B2B) global sourcing platform ﻿BuyHive﻿ has partnered with 40Seas, a provider of supply chain financing solutions, to offer cross-border B2B financing solutions to small and medium businesses.

Through this partnership, BuyHive will enable SME buyers in the United States, Canada, and the UK to get up to $1 million worth of credit for their sourcing from China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and India under ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) terms.

BuyHive's new financing tool, developed in collaboration with 40Seas, will enable buyers to quickly figure out the credit limits they can get, based on their production volumes and other factors, the release states. With this tool, buyers can get access to the funding they need to purchase products, without having to worry about cash flow or credit constraints.

Chargeup appoints ex-Meta executive Satish Mittal as Chief Digital Officer

Chargeup, the company building India’s first FiNeTech platform (Finance-Network-Technology Platform) in the EV sector, recently appointed former Meta Executive and ex-CTO, Vodafone, Satish Mittal, as its Chief Digital Officer. In his new role, Satish will be responsible for furthering the technology, digital, and partnership initiatives for the brand.





Satish has worked with several renowned companies in India and abroad in leadership positions. This includes his stints as CTO of Global Enterprise with Reliance Communications, SVP and CTO at Vodafone Business Services, and Lead Mobile & Connectivity Partnership at Meta by Facebook. With over 30 years of industry experience, Satish is set to lead Chargeup in not only building meaningful collaborations but also accelerating the company’s rate of growth.





The company recently raised pre-series A1 funding and is looking at expanding its services to 20 new cities and power over 50,000 drivers. Chargeup is also forging high-value partnerships with leading enterprises in their respective domains and building advanced climate-tech solutions to support the Government of India’s plans in the sustainable mobility arena.

Redseer Strategy Consultants Southeast Asia arm expands to Indonesia

Redseer Strategy Consultants, a strategy consulting firm, has announced the opening of its office in Indonesia. The new office in Jakarta will enable the company to meet the growing demand for quality strategic advice and consulting services in the region.

According to a statement by the company, Redseer Strategy Consultants' new office in Indonesia aims to serve the region's strong demand for digital transformation and strategic advice. The move into Indonesia is expected to help the firm establish stronger relationships with local businesses and contribute to the growth of the country's economy.

Joom enters India, begins platform operations for SMEs and exporters

Joom, an European marketplace, has launched its operations in India. Recently, a team from the company visited eight Indian cities—including New Delhi, Indore, Roorkie, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Surat—to present cross-border trade opportunities to local businesses.





Following the meetings, more than 350 merchants joined the platform, which offers space to the most popular categories—fashion, jewellery, crystal healing, health and beauty, health supplements, skin care, hair care, and women’s fashion and accessories.





Headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, Joom was founded in 2016 in Riga, Latvia. The company partners with major Asian and European Union merchants and takes their products to customers worldwide.

Knorish launches Funnels GPT for content creators

Creator monetisation platform ﻿Knorish﻿ has launched AI-powered FunnelsGPT, which is specially designed for content creators, helping them in creating better and quicker content and copy for social media, landing pages or online ads.

Knorish is building a platform for creator monetisation through a sales funnel for online courses, webinars and memberships, said the company.

In October 2022, the startup raised a pre-series A extension round from Silverneedle Ventures and other marquee investors.

With the power of AI, Funnels GPT can scour through millions of content pieces and give outstanding responses in seconds. With all-natural language processing tools and other GPTs, the tool is not meant for original academic research. It supports course creators to write better content for marketing and promoting their coaching businesses online.