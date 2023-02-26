From women in tech to CEOs and founders - Meet India’s top changemakers and leaders at SheSparks 2023

Since its inception, YourStory is passionately working towards creating a diverse, inclusive and equal world. We strongly believe that our country’s women workforce will play a critical role in driving India towards its goal of becoming a $40 trillion economy. We also believe that it will be women from different walks of life and from across the towns, cities and villages of our country who will lead us to this mean feat.

All these factors have led us to create SheSparks - a platform to celebrate women achievers, and inspire more and more girls and women to join the workforce and make a difference.

YourStory is thrilled to announce SheSparks 2023, commencing on March 3, 2023, at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

A gathering of the country’s top changemakers.

The event will see founders and CEOs from India’s top brands along with trailblazers from across sectors and domains including Hardika Shah, Founder and CEO of Kinara Capital; Aakriti Vohra, Global Network Delegate, LaLiga; Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder, IndiQube; Neha Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Tracxn; Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa; Supriya Paul, Co-founder and CEO, Josh Talks; Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital; Ruchi Kalra, Co-founder and CEO, OfBusiness; Amritangandha Dutta, Founder and CEO, Expand AI; Saniya Jeswani, Co-founder and CEO, Perkant Tech; Anmol Saxena, Founder and CEO, Ashva; and Vinita Gursahani Singh, Trustee, We, The People Abhiyan.

The line-up will also have sessions with Deepa Parikh, Head of Solutions, Akamai Technologies; Neha Jain, Director - Operations and Innovations, Akamai Technologies; Charusmitha Rao, Head - Talent Development, India and APJ, Akamai Technologies; Shirley D’Costa, CBO, The Kulfi Collective; Kanika Mayar, Partner, Vertex Ventures; Mathangi Sri, Chief Data Officer, Yubi; Kanika Mayar, Partner, Vertex Ventures SEA and India; Kanksshi Agarwal, Founder, NETRI Foundation; Anamika Joshi, Spoken Word Artist; and Naaz Joshi, India’s first transgender model.

These speakers will cover themes such as inclusive development, diversity agenda, upskilling, breaking stereotypes, rising up the corporate ladder, tech and innovation, tech and digital inclusion, women representation and growth in various sectors such as finance, STEM, sports, etc., leadership skills, professional growth after maternity break, and a lot more.

Through these sessions, we are hoping to nurture emerging talent and help them turn into future leaders and role models, as the speakers will share their individual experiences and journey to success and how they challenged society-defined gender norms.

What more can you expect?

In addition to content, conversations, and networking, we will also be celebrating the most path breaking women leaders and changemakers in the country through the SheSparks Awards 2023, which will be awarded to 20 women across different categories including politics, policymaking, business, entertainment, social impact, sports, and more.

At the event, the attendees will also hear from trailblazers via SheTalks - Five short inspirational talks by new role models from different parts of the country and different walks of life; and we have also lined-up some insightful workshops on storytelling, personal branding, and understanding the ongoing AI revolution.

A year-long commitment - A movement for actionable change

In addition to the event in New Delhi, SheSparks 2023 is our year-long commitment to change that we intend to renew every year.

At the event, YourStory will also unveil its shared manifesto for owning and driving the change we need to see for more women to become economically and socially free. We will also work towards sharing policy recommendations with various government ministries.

We are also prepping up to launch our curated women’s entrepreneurship and skilling programs to help create 1 million job-creators through YourStory University. Based on practical, outcome-based learning and available in multiple languages, this program will help all women dreaming and daring to tread the road to entrepreneurship.

