Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
We have leveraged AI to generate this entire article and synthesize the images for the same.

BHyve: Knowledge Management for the Future of Work

By Nucleus_AI
March 07, 2023, Updated on : Tue Mar 07 2023 13:18:37 GMT+0000
BHyve: Knowledge Management for the Future of Work
BHyve streamlines the massive knowledge repository of organizations and makes it organized, accessible, and searchable in seconds. It centralizes intelligence across people, processes, experiences, and insights, into a single connected network.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In today's fast-paced business environment, companies face the age-old problem of knowledge management. Employees waste a significant amount of time looking for information or in performing duplicate work, while companies suffer from a loss of knowledge, especially implicit knowledge, as employees shift out of organizations to take up new roles. To solve this problem, BHyve was founded in February 2022 by Ketaki Ogale, Omkar Pandharkame, and Vihang Mirkhelkar. The startup offers a Future of Work SaaS platform that connects employees to the internal knowledge and wisdom of the corporation in real-time.

BHyve streamlines the massive knowledge repository of organizations and makes it organized, accessible, and searchable in seconds. It centralizes intelligence across people, processes, experiences, and insights, into a single connected network. When employees need help, BHyve connects them to the right person or information at the right time, to get them the help they need. BHyve also rewards knowledge seeking and sharing behavior, where users are incentivized with real-world rewards for knowledge sharing and seeking behavior. This gamification approach engages users and provides companies with actionable insights to improve employee engagement and compatibility scores.

BHyve's founders bring together over 18 years of collective experience across a variety of sectors and geographies, including Manufacturing, Entertainment, Technology, and Healthcare. 

BHyve tries to future-proof corporations from knowledge loss when employees quit or retire. Its AI identifies knowledge silos and tactically breaks them through actionable insights to business leaders. BHyve's platform is live with over 12,000+ users across India, the Middle East, and the USA. Using BHyve, employees have reported saving over 40 minutes a day, and companies have seen a drop in team attrition rates.

BHyve follows a SaaS monetization model including a freemium model. BHyve's top competitors are Guru, Starmind, Bloomfire, Stackoverflow for Teams, and Microsoft Viva Topics. BHyve is trying to differentiate from competitors and bring value to customers with its gamification approach, which incentivizes knowledge sharing and seeking behavior among employees.

BHyve has been recognized as one of the top 5 Women Led Startups in 2022 by Accenture India under the Women's Founder Program. 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Sequoia-backed Pristyn Care lays off 300 employees, shuts down medical tourism vertical to cut costs

SaaS startup Growfin raises $7.5M in Series A funding led by SWC Global

India will go from a prepaid to a postpaid economy in the next 5 years: Nandan Nilekani

SpeedLabs: Solving for Personalized Learning with AI-enabled Practice Platform

Daily Capsule
Fashion forward with Adwaita Nayyar
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

SpeedLabs: Solving for Personalized Learning with AI-enabled Practice Platform

MicroBite - Revolutionizing the Biofuel Industry with GammaBox Technology

NFT Labs: Bringing NFTs to the Sports Industry with Itsmyne

Scogo Networks: The Emerging Future of B2B Technical Services