BHyve: Knowledge Management for the Future of Work

In today's fast-paced business environment, companies face the age-old problem of knowledge management. Employees waste a significant amount of time looking for information or in performing duplicate work, while companies suffer from a loss of knowledge, especially implicit knowledge, as employees shift out of organizations to take up new roles. To solve this problem, BHyve was founded in February 2022 by Ketaki Ogale, Omkar Pandharkame, and Vihang Mirkhelkar. The startup offers a Future of Work SaaS platform that connects employees to the internal knowledge and wisdom of the corporation in real-time.

BHyve streamlines the massive knowledge repository of organizations and makes it organized, accessible, and searchable in seconds. It centralizes intelligence across people, processes, experiences, and insights, into a single connected network. When employees need help, BHyve connects them to the right person or information at the right time, to get them the help they need. BHyve also rewards knowledge seeking and sharing behavior, where users are incentivized with real-world rewards for knowledge sharing and seeking behavior. This gamification approach engages users and provides companies with actionable insights to improve employee engagement and compatibility scores.

BHyve's founders bring together over 18 years of collective experience across a variety of sectors and geographies, including Manufacturing, Entertainment, Technology, and Healthcare.

BHyve tries to future-proof corporations from knowledge loss when employees quit or retire. Its AI identifies knowledge silos and tactically breaks them through actionable insights to business leaders. BHyve's platform is live with over 12,000+ users across India, the Middle East, and the USA. Using BHyve, employees have reported saving over 40 minutes a day, and companies have seen a drop in team attrition rates.

BHyve follows a SaaS monetization model including a freemium model. BHyve's top competitors are Guru, Starmind, Bloomfire, Stackoverflow for Teams, and Microsoft Viva Topics. BHyve is trying to differentiate from competitors and bring value to customers with its gamification approach, which incentivizes knowledge sharing and seeking behavior among employees.

BHyve has been recognized as one of the top 5 Women Led Startups in 2022 by Accenture India under the Women's Founder Program.