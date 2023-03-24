Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

TechSparks

Celebrity endorsements for brands should be purpose-driven: EatFit's Ankit Nagori and Noise's Utsav Malhotra

EatFit's Ankit Nagori and Noise's Utsav Malhotra highlight what brands must keep in mind when choosing celebrities for endorsements especially with tight budgets

Team YS13779 Stories
Celebrity endorsements for brands should be purpose-driven: EatFit's Ankit Nagori and Noise's Utsav Malhotra

Friday March 24, 2023,

2 min Read

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands have access to various methods for branding and positioning their products and services—right from word of mouth to social media.

While celebrity endorsements are an old trick in the D2C playbook, it continues to work its charm, particularly when it comes to sticking within the minds of a consumer.

However, these endorsements must be driven by a clear purpose, says Ankit Nagori, Founder of ﻿EatFit﻿. "Founders should also look at celebrity endorsements from the long-term lens," he says in a conversation at TechSparks Mumbai.

Brands can focus on two main motives through celebrity branding - cutting through the clutter and expanding the ethos of the brand, Nagori adds.

Along the same lines, Utsav Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer of Noise, said that bringing celebrities on board for partnerships or endorsements can help in acquiring customers by creating brand recall. Celebrities are generally points of attraction for the public because everyone wishes to follow their lifestyle.

TS Mumbai Eatfit Noise

Nevertheless, celebrity branding can be an expensive affair, he notes. "Especially for Noise, being bootstrapped requires us to be cognizant of how money is spent. My advice is to evaluate between digital partnerships and equity-based partnerships to generate the best return on investment."

Noise has worked with eminent personalities like actor Taapsee Pannu and cricketer Virat Kohli and has benefitted from their vibrant, sporty and dynamic personalities. On the other hand, EatFit, which owns several food brands, has benefitted from a collaboration with actor Hrithik Roshan's fitness apparel brand HRX which has helped spread EatFit's ethos of being a brand for health-conscious people.

"It was easy for us to marry the celeb with the core belief of the brand - literally about listening to inner noise. Celebrity branding is about legitimising the message of the brand," Noise's Malhotra said.

Brands must also build a symbiotic relationship with the celebrity which will help enhance the connectivity with the consumer. "The impact of the celebrity will be short-lived and will fade away if the connect is only tactical," Nagori added.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BharatPe co-founder Shashvat Nakrani to sue Ashneer Grover over unpaid shares: Report

Hindenburg says Jack Dorsey's Block inflated user count; allowed insiders to encash over $1B

Actor Malaika Arora wants to take her investment venture to international markets

From $100 to $25,000 - How GPT-4 Helped an Entrepreneur Build a Green Start-up

Daily Capsule
Ashneer Grover launches Crickpe app
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

BharatPe co-founder Shashvat Nakrani to sue Ashneer Grover over unpaid shares: Report

Content helped us reduce our customer acquisition cost: Naiyya Saggi

Chase purpose, not valuation: Multiples' Renuka Ramnath

Last two years should not be investment benchmark: Steadview Capital's Puneet Kumar