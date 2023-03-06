Come join India’s longest-running hardware startup incubation program. Apply now.

With government initiatives like ‘Digital India’ and ‘Make in India’, India’s startup sector is witness to a new boom. To further boost the domestic hardware ecosystem in India, Qualcomm launches the eighth edition of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2023. Started in 2016, Qualcomm India launched this initiative to encourage Indian design houses and product companies to invent practical, useful and innovative hardware product designs incorporating Qualcomm SoCs and technologies.

Inspired by the huge potential of smart devices and products that can be built in the domains of smart infrastructure, agriculture technology, industrial automation, wearables, medical technology and rural IoT, Qualcomm is launching a series of webinars for hardware startups to apply to India’s longest running startup incubation program. The series of webinars will take place between March 9 and April 24, 2023.

The program will give incubation grants of up to Rs 3.2 lakh, a patent filing incentive of up to Rs 3.2 lakh, a series of in-depth 1:1 mentorship workshops, and an opportunity to connect with MeitY/DPIIT in person. It will also provide selected startups with participation opportunities in relevant industry events hosted by Qualcomm or its partners, access to the Innovation Commercialization Fund (ICF) of Rs 60 lakh and a chance to win a part of the Rs 1.5 crore lakh total prize money.

Along with Qualcomm Design in India Challenge which encourages startups to develop innovative hardware products using the company’s advanced technologies, Qualcomm India also runs Qualcomm Women Entrepreneurship India Network (QWEIN) that offers a six-month mentorship program for women-funded deeptech startups in India and Qualcomm Semiconductor Mentorship Program (Qualcomm SMP). Qualcomm is one of the leading wireless technology innovators and a crucial driving force behind the development, launch and expansion of 5G.

To be a part of this webinar series, block your calendar for the following dates:

March 9, 2023 - Thursday (4:00 PM to 5:00 PM)

March 24, 2023 - Friday (4:00 PM to 5:00 PM)

April 6, 2023 - Thursday (4:00 PM to 5:00 PM)

April 24, 2023 - Friday (4:00 PM to 5:00 PM)

To know more about the Qualcomm’s eighth Edition of the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge program, click here.

﻿