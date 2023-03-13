Data Driven E-Commerce: The Journey of SellerApp

Behind every ecommerce transaction is an invisible mountain of data. Data that can be optimized for better growth, experience and scale if one can navigate that mountain.

Enter SellerApp.

SellerApp is a data analytics startup that helps e-commerce sellers to optimize, scale, and to operate their businesses better. It was founded by Dilip Vamanan and Brij Purohit in October 2017 and has recently been awarded the Technology Scaler Award at Amazon Sambhav 2022 and was a finalist of the Global Ads Awards.

SellerApp's platform aggregates e-commerce data and provides business Intelligence for efficient management. Its algorithms run on the vast scale of captured data, providing trends, insights, and opportunities to the benefit of sellers, resulting in a dramatic increase in new customers, identification of niche products, faster conversions, and a more positive and lasting impact on revenue.

The platform has attracted around 8000 active Indian sellers and 25000 global sellers. It helps more than 30000 E-Commerce Sellers globally with in-depth insight, data, and analysis and tracks and analyzes more than 200 Million products every day. Its unique selling points include price, competition, product potential, reviews, social signals, trends etc.

ALSO READ DuckDuckGo Now Quacking with the Big Boys in Generative AI!

The platform is mobile-first, personalized, customizable, and most importantly actionable. It has software as a subscription revenue model and four kinds of customers: small sellers, mid-size sellers, large/enterprise sellers, and the ONDC Platform.

SellerApp's mission is to enable a million e-commerce sellers to sell globally. The current competitors include Helium10, Stackline, and Teikametrics. As they support the growth of the retail ecosystem with their vision, they also need to keep enabling sellers to adopt data to their advantage.