Disney+ Hotstar, BBC Studios developing Telugu adaptation of UK sitcom 'Dead Pixels'

By Press Trust of India
March 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 01 2023 04:25:26 GMT+0000
Disney+ Hotstar, BBC Studios developing Telugu adaptation of UK sitcom 'Dead Pixels'
The Indian adaptation will feature actors Niharika Konidela, Harsha Chemudu, Sai Ronak, Akshay Lagusani and Bhavana Sagi in lead roles.
Streamer Disney+ Hotstar and BBC Studios have announced the Telugu adaptation of popular British sitcom Dead Pixels.


The Indian adaptation will feature actors Niharika Konidela, Harsha Chemudu, Sai Ronak, Akshay Lagusani and Bhavana Sagi in lead roles, said a press release.


The six-part series will be directed by Aditya Mandala and written by Akshay Poolla. It will be produced by BBC Studios India and Tamada Media Ltd, with animation by Keyframe Studios.


Dead Pixels follows the journey of three young friends whose lives revolve around an online video game, with the ultimate goal of defeating a virtual villain.


Set in Hyderabad, the show comically depicts the friends' obsession with the game and how it interferes with different aspects of their daily lives. They are in for a shock when a new player arrives and upends their dynamics in both the virtual and the real world. The stakes are high as online alliances and rivalries are formed, which are as potent as the ones in the flesh.


"We are excited to partner with Disney+ Hotstar on this young modern comedy. This immersive British format provides an insight into the lives of new age introverts and depicts their relationships and social interactions," said Sameer Gogate, General Manager, BBC Studios Production India.


"We’re also delighted to be working with Tamada Media to produce this series and fulfill the increasing appetite for premium content for our local audience."


Saideep Reddy Borra and Rahul Tamada, the producers and co-founders of Tamada Media, said they are pleased to partner with BBC Studios India and Disney+ Hotstar for the project.


"This adaptation was a fun project to work on and can’t wait to share it with everyone now," they said in a joint statement.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

