Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal in talks to invest $100M-150M in PhonePe: Report

By Pooja Malik
March 10, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 10 2023 06:22:34 GMT+0000
Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal in talks to invest $100M-150M in PhonePe: Report
In 2018, Flipkart's other co-founder Sachin Bansal had invested $100 million, or Rs 740 crore, in ride-hailing company Ola.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Flipkart﻿ co-founder Binny Bansal is in talks to infuse around $100 million - $150 million in digital payments and financial service startup ﻿PhonePe﻿ as part of an ongoing financing round.

If finalised, it would be among the largest individual investments in a new-age entity, The Economic Times reported.

In 2018, Flipkart's co-founder Sachin Bansal had invested $100 million, or Rs 740 crore, in ride-hailing company ﻿Ola﻿.

The final investment amount is yet to be decided, but talks are at an advanced stage and likely to close soon, the report said.

YourStory has not independently verified this report.

﻿Walmart﻿-owned Flipkart's existing shareholders, Bansal, Tiger Global, Qatar Investment Authority, China’s Tencent, and Microsoft, were expected to buy a stake in PhonePe as the company put together a new ownership structure.

Walmart continues to be the largest investor in PhonePe with around 70% stake.

Last month, PhonePe raised $100 million in additional funding from Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, and TVS Capital Funds at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion to scale up its payments and insurance businesses in India, as well as to launch and scale new businesses, such as lending, stockbroking, ONDC-based shopping, and account aggregators, over the next few years. 

PhonePe competes with digital payment providers such as Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Paytm, and WhatsApp Pay on the UPI network.

Founded in 2015 by former Flipkart executives Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari, and Burzin Engineer, PhonePe claims to have over 400 million registered users.

For FY22, PhonePe reported a net loss of Rs 2,014 crore, which widened from Rs 1,729 crore in FY21, while revenue from operations surged to Rs 1,646 crore. The expenses also ballooned to Rs 3,705.6 crore. On a unit level, PhonePe spent Rs 2.25 to earn a rupee in FY22.

The company aims to make its core business profitable in FY23. 

While PhonePe is valued at $12 billion, its listed rival Paytm is trading at a market capitalisation of $4.24 billion. The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-founded fintech company also reported a net loss of Rs 2,325 crore for FY22, but its revenue surged to Rs 3,892.40 crore, higher than PhonePe's.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[TechSparks Mumbai] 7 reasons to attend the premier edition of India’s most influential startup-tech event in Mumbai

At SheSparks 2023, women tech leaders share how they scaled it to the top with grit & grace

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 10, 2023)

Women continue to face bias; less than 1% investment went to women-led businesses: Kalaari, YourStory report

Daily Capsule
Flipkart’s search for Shopsy’s right hook
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 10, 2023)

[TechSparks Mumbai] 7 reasons to attend the premier edition of India’s most influential startup-tech event in Mumbai

At SheSparks 2023, women tech leaders share how they scaled it to the top with grit & grace

Fantasy Akhada raises $11M led by Florintree