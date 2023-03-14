Flutch: Making Influencer Marketing Easier and Smoother for All

Flutch is an influencer marketing company that has been in the industry for two years. In this short time period, they have interacted with over 3000 influencers and worked with over 50 brands. In this time, they have identified the pain points influencers often experience with brands and agencies.

As a result, they have developed an app called Clubble to solve these problems. Clubble is an exclusive community for influencers where like-minded creators can interact with each other and get access to exclusive tools, learning modules and more. It will also have a brand review page, where influencers can write reviews and get access to hundreds of other reviews before accepting brand collaborations. This will help them avoid the common problems they face such as lack of payment, creative freedom and timeline issues.

Flutch was created in July 2019 by Pradeep and Sharath, two IITians passionate about starting their own venture and making an impact. As the influencer marketing space was rapidly expanding, they decided to seize the opportunity and offer a unique solution. Flutch bridges the gap between influencers and brands, providing a holistic platform for collaboration and strengthening relationships.

Flutch's revenue model combines B2B and B2C strategies. They offer influencer marketing solutions to brands and take a commission from the total spending on their campaigns. Additionally, they are planning to launch a premium subscription once they reach more monthly active users.

Flutch is aiming to be the one-stop solution for influencers and through Clubble, they hope to solve the common problems faced by influencers and build a habitual community for them.

The company’s short term scaling strategy is to onboard multiple top creators, target regional aspiring creators and tap into the segment of 80 million+ content creators in India.