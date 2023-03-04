Menu
We consider infra development as driving force of economy: PM Modi

By Press Trust of India
March 04, 2023, Updated on : Sat Mar 04 2023 08:49:50 GMT+0000
We consider infra development as driving force of economy: PM Modi
"We consider infrastructure development as the driving force of the economy; India will achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 by following this path," Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government considers infrastructure development as the driving force of the economy and will help India become a developed country by 2047.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on infrastructure and investment, he said that this year's budget imparts new energy to the growth of the infrastructure sector in the country.

"We consider infrastructure development as the driving force of the economy; India will achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 by following this path," Modi said.

He said that now there is a need to increase the pace of this development and move in top gear, and in this, Prime Minister Gati Shakti national master plan would play a critical role.

He added that the government is working to create modern infrastructure in all areas, such as roads, railways, ports, and airports.

It would help in enhancing the competitiveness of businesses and reduce logistics costs.

Edited by Suman Singh

