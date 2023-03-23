Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to retire from Infosys Board

IT firm ﻿Infosys﻿ on Thursday said Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will retire as Independent Director of the Board upon completion of her tenure, effective March 22.

Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed to the Infosys Board as an Independent Director in 2014. She became the Lead Independent Director in 2018.

“We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the Board over the years. I am personally very grateful to her as she has been a tremendous ally and amazing colleague on the Board, ever since I re-joined Infosys in August 2017,” Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of Infosys, said in a statement.

Mazumdar-Shaw, who turned 70 today, also served as Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee, and as a member of the Risk Management and ESG Committees of the Board.

Also Read Infosys expands digital learning programme in UK

Infosys confirmed that its Board has appointed D Sundaram as the Lead Independent Director of the firm, effective March 23 based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Sundaram has been on the Board of the software services company since 2017, the company said, adding that with his expertise and vast experience in finance and strategy, he has been a crucial catalyst for the IT firm to realise its vision for the future.

He serves on the Audit Committee, Risk Management Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and Cybersecurity Risk Sub-Committee.

“We also congratulate Sundaram on being appointed as Lead Independent Director and look forward to his continued insight and steadfast support as Infosys continues its growth and transformation journey,” Nilekani said.