Actor and investor Malaika Arora wants to invest in startups from every corner of India, and eventually explore international markets through her investment venture, Malaika Arora Ventures.

Speaking at TechSparks Mumbai 2023, the actor said that the startup ecosystem in India is growing rapidly and entrepreneurship in India must be encouraged. "Malaika Arora Ventures is a step towards empowering founders," she said in a conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory.

"The venture is very close to my heart and I wouldn't have imagined running my own investment business," Arora added, speaking about how she has diversified into an investor. "It is still in the nascent stage and there is a lot to explore, but I am excited to expand this across markets."

Started in September 2021, Malaika Arora Ventures focuses on backing lifestyle, health, and wellness brands. The venture looks to invest in the long-term growth of the brands and help them become more than Rs 100 crore companies.

It will also look at investing in startups beyond the wellness category. Arora added that though the market is currently going through a tough phase, she is hopeful the conditions will become conducive soon.

Previously, the actor partnered with ecommerce brand Label Life as its fashion editor. She has backed wellness brand ﻿SARVA﻿ Yoga, and has also launched a delivery-only service Nude Bowl with InnoVen Capital-backed foodtech startup ﻿Rebel Foods﻿.

Arora also owns a chain of yoga studios called Diva Yoga and aims to expand the studios across the country.

Malaika Arora speaking at TechSparks Mumbai

Arora also highlighted how she balances her personal and professional commitments. Failure and hardships are part of the process and help one grow, she added. "Life shouldn’t be easy. I don’t want to be part of a smooth-sailing journey. Throw me into the deep end and see if I sink or sail."

She calls her family and work team her pillars of support. "I trusted the people I work with, the people I am surrounded by. I took that leap of faith," Arora said while speaking about the investment journey.

She also encouraged startup entrepreneurs to maintain discipline and consistency to become successful. "Startups are the future, the way forward. A lot of you may feel your ideas are small, but I assure you, it will be the brightest spark tomorrow. Keep thinking and making a difference," she cheered.

Arora urged budding entrepreneurs to believe in themselves and their ideas. She added that it is important for entrepreneurs to step outside their comfort zone to be successful and not let self-doubt overcome their potential because being a founder is an achievement.

"Every single day, I wake up and tell myself that I need to get better and prove myself by getting out of my comfort zone. I need to keep reminding myself that I am more than just a pretty face," she said.

She said she believes in the power of entrepreneurship and that every founder and idea can make a huge difference, receiving a loud cheer from the audience.