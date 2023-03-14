Optimizing Comfort with DroptheQ: Changing the Shopping and Eating Experience

Founded in August 2019 by Vaibhav Singhal, Nikhil Monga, and Swati Agarwal, DroptheQ aims to transform the way people shop and dine out. With their mission of maximizing customer convenience, the team, true to its name, is trying to reduce the amount of time people spend waiting in queues.

DroptheQ is a mobile POS that enables consumers to organize and execute their shopping needs without having to wait in long queues. At food courts and QSRs where such queues are common, it enables customers to order food from their phones and get it served on the table. At local restaurants, it enables customers to pre-order food and also provide payment options using Pay My Bill.

The company has a mobile/web app-based single product that is capable of handling multiple mobile/web app ordering use cases in retail and foodtech, including but not limited to Order2Serve at food courts and self-service restaurants, self-checkouts at modern retail, pre ordering/Pay My Bill at local and famous restaurants, and billing and POS software for small food businesses and institutional caterers.

DroptheQ has received various awards and recognition such as Economic Times Hospitality World- Best Food App, Inc42- Top 30 Startups to watch-Sept 2022, Silicon India Start-up- Top ten Startups of the year, and Food Connoisseurs India Awards- Best Technology provider of the year.

DroptheQ has two revenue models. At a transactional level, the company charges up a % of the order value, and for a SaaS model, it charges an amount/Month/Store.

In terms of competition, while direct competition may be limited, DotPe provides a similar service in the food industry, and MishiPay is a comparable alternative in the retail sector.

The company is focusing on a combination of technology and industry connections. To accelerate its growth, it is collaborating with different players in the food and retail industry, such as delivery aggregators, major QSRs, modern retail stores, and local restaurants. Additionally, it is leveraging technology to further optimize its processes and scale quicker.