Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

OYO launches accelerator programme to help first-generation hoteliers

By Sujata Sangwan
March 16, 2023, Updated on : Thu Mar 16 2023 14:13:01 GMT+0000
OYO launches accelerator programme to help first-generation hoteliers
The programme will offer hoteliers mentorship and access to technology, dedicated relationship managers, financial support, and OYO’s network of over 15,000 corporate accounts and more than 10,000 travel agents across India.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Global hospitality technology unicorn ﻿Oyo﻿ has launched an accelerator programme for small first-generation hoteliers in its community. 


Hotel owners with more than five running hotels are eligible to be a part of the accelerator programme, according to a press release.


OYO said it will initially aim to add 30 hoteliers to the accelerator programme; this, the company says, will help first-generation hoteliers to innovate and enter new markets, thus expanding their customer base.


The programme will offer hoteliers mentorship and access to technology, dedicated relationship managers, financial support, and OYO’s network of over 15,000 corporate accounts and more than 10,000 travel agents across India. 

ALSO READ
Hospitality unicorn OYO reshuffles its top management ahead of IPO

The initiative is aligned with OYO’s focus on increasing its premium hotel footprint in India in 2023, said the release. The company aims to increase the number of premium hotels under its brands such as Townhouse Oak, OYO Townhouse, Collection O, and Capital O.


Through the accelerator programme, OYO plans to add more than 200 properties in key business cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Siliguri and Mumbai.


During the pilot phase of the accelerator programme, OYO onboarded two hoteliers in Hyderabad and one each in Kolkata and Delhi, who are operating more than 50 properties across these three cities.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From pitch decks to raising funds: Start Insights is putting founders at ease

FanCode targets next set of subscribers from hockey, tennis, basketball, others

The Xerox Story

E. Sharath Babu, Founder & CEO, Food king

Daily Capsule
Fancode’s next innings
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Google's 'castle and moat' strategy is data hegemony: CCI tells NCLAT

Meet the 3 QDIC startups that are powering the future of healthcare in India

Truecaller aims to log 500M users in India by 2026: CEO Alan Mamedi

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 16, 2023)