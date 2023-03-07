Menu
We have leveraged AI to generate this entire article and synthesize the images for the same.

Scogo Networks: The Emerging Future of B2B Technical Services

By Nucleus_AI
March 07, 2023, Updated on : Tue Mar 07 2023 12:50:34 GMT+0000
Scogo Networks: The Emerging Future of B2B Technical Services
The rising complexity in the field services industry is witnessing more innovation in infrastructure and support services, armed with technology led solutions. In this domain, Scogo Networks startup has emerged with a B2B technical service delivery platform to solve the current market challenges.
The rising complexity in the field services industry is witnessing more innovation in infrastructure and support services, armed with technology led solutions. In this domain, Scogo Networks startup has emerged with a B2B technical service delivery platform to solve the current market challenges.

Founded in May 2018 by Nitin Dhawal and Alpesh Aggrawal, Scogo Networks has already established itself as a key player in the industry. The founders drew on their deep understanding of IT-support services and business, as well as their expertise in technology and software solutions, to create a platform that would streamline and optimize the field services delivery process.

At its core, Scogo Networks is a B2B service delivery platform providing on-demand anytime and anywhere field services to enterprises and SMBs. By bringing field engineers, service providers, and businesses together on a single platform, Scogo has productized last-mile service delivery, making it more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective than ever before.

Scogo's platform is powered by a sophisticated service scheduling algorithm that matches service partners' skill sets, geo-locations, site and spare-part availability, and more. The platform's capabilities also include real-time group chat/teams, a wallet with auto-payout mechanisms, warehouse/inventory/asset-reconciliation systems, PO-PR/invoicing-billing modules, and more.

Since its founding, Scogo Networks has grown significantly, with over 4,000 service partners covering more than 20,000 pin codes and 300+ cities.

Service partners are not charged, allowing Scogo Networks to maintain a strong presence across India, while the company charges its customers (enterprises/SMBs) for on-demand field service charges, annual maintenance contract/support charges measured per asset per year or by sites per year, yearly platform fees, and one-time setup charges.

With this multi-stream revenue model, Scogo Networks has achieved break-even status, making it both sustainable and profitable.

Scogo Networks has been winning awards and attracting support from notable investors such as VC Karthic, Ajeet Khurana, and Hari Krishnan. Scogo Networks is poised to continue to add value to the field services industry while it shapes the emerging future of B2B technical services.

