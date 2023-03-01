Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Simple Viral Games raises Rs 4 crore from WEH Ventures, PointOne Capital, others

By Prasannata Patwa
March 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 01 2023 14:07:12 GMT+0000
Simple Viral Games raises Rs 4 crore from WEH Ventures, PointOne Capital, others
Less than four months old, the gaming platform will use the funds for team building and to partner with gaming developers and studios, among other things.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Simple Viral Games, which is a platform for hyper-casual games, has raised Rs 4 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by WEH Ventures.

Eximius Ventures, a Gurugram-based micro venture fund, early-stage investor PointOne Capital, and Force Ventures, also participated in the round.

The company said it will use the funds to build distribution, expand its team, and add partnerships with gaming developers.

"We will onboard solo game developers and game studios to publish their instant games on our platform, while giving some share in revenue," says Rahul KR, co-founder, Simple Viral Games.

ALSO READ
Why Fireside Ventures is betting big on millennials and digital-first strategies

Started in November by Rahul KR, a former product manager at Apna, a platform for blue-collar workers, and Sourav Badami, who was earlier with GoJek, Simple Viral Games offers easy-to-play games that fall under the hyper-casual category.

It launched Time Pass in December, a casual game in which users can switch between games through a TikTok-like interface.

"Except gaming, almost all other content categories have platforms that focus on personalized, infinite scrolls. We think Rahul and Sourav have great chemistry and complementary skills to build a TikTok for gaming platforms for Bharat," says Rohit Krishna, general partner, WEH Ventures.

According to Rahul, the company will also look to build an offline version of Time Pass, which is currently available on iOS, Android and its website. Besides Time Pass, it also has titles like Element Block, Golf Adventures, and Comfy Farm, in its portfolio.

How big is gaming in India?

In India, the gaming sector is still nascent with potential for significant growth, largely driven by an acceleration in digital adoption in the country.

The market was valued at $2.6 billion in FY2022 and is projected to be worth about $8.6 billion by 2027, according to a report by Lumikai, a gaming-focused investment firm.

India is home to 507 million gamers, of whom 24% (121 million) are paying users, according to this report. 

Simple Viral Games is also working on developing fast-loading casual online games, similar to Google-incubated GameSnacks.

Disclaimer: This story has been updated to correct a typo.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

NoBroker grabs additional Rs 40 Cr in Series E funding; to collaborate with Google

‘Unmeat’ your diet, says plant-based meat startup GoodDot

Zomato seeks higher commission from restaurants as food delivery business slows

Daily Capsule
Razorpay’s successive profitable year
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Indian tech industry’s revenue to reach $245B in FY23, adds 2.9 lakh new jobs: NASSCOM

Swiggy, Zomato flag 'misinterpretation' of bike-taxi ban order by Delhi RTO

NoBroker grabs additional Rs 40 Cr in Series E funding; to collaborate with Google

Blinkit to launch Urban Company-like vertical for home services: Report

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter