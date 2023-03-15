Menu
Sirona Hygiene rolls out ESOP buyback offer worth Rs 5 Cr for employees

By Priya Sheth
March 15, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 15 2023 10:01:16 GMT+0000
Sirona Hygiene rolls out ESOP buyback offer worth Rs 5 Cr for employees
Founded in 2014, the company manufactures products such as feminine pain relief patches, menstrual cups, period stain removers, and anti-chafing rash creams.
Hygiene products maker ﻿Sirona Hygiene﻿ has rolled out its first ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) buyback worth Rs 5 crore for its employees. 

The buyback will happen over two phases, said the company. The first phase will cover all long-standing members, and, in the next phase, new and remaining members will be able to surrender their shares.

 

“We are aiming to become a 500 crore brand in the next two years and create even more wealth for our employees and investors,” said Mohit Bajaj, Co-founder, Sirona Hygiene, in a statement.

Founded in 2014, the company manufactures products such as feminine pain relief patches, menstrual cups, period stain removers, and anti-chafing rash creams. 

Sirona Hygiene

Sirona Co-founders Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj

In 2021, Sirona raised Rs 100 crore in a Series B funding round from D2C beauty unicorn Good Glamm Group. 

This ESOP buyback comes at a time when the startup ecosystem is facing a funding winter and many companies across sectors have announced layoffs. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

