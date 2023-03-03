Spark by spark, women will make the change, says YourStory’s Shradha Sharma at SheSparks 2023

SheSparks 2023, a one-day event but a year-long commitment to empower, enable and encourage women, kicked off at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi with a keynote address by Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory Media.





Delivering her keynote, Shradha said YourStory has been organising TechSparks, India's best startup-tech and leadership conference, for the past 13 years. So, what was the need for SheSparks, she quizzed.





Pat came the answer from a woman in the audience: "Without 'she', even the tech can't spark."





Shradha said, "Of course, there is a need for SheSparks to celebrate women who are making a difference and creating a positive change. It's an event to engage and to ensure that each one of us are changemakers... and we all are doing that in our own way.”





Shradha said SheSparks is not just an event but is a movement for actionable change. It is a platform that is bringing together women who are not bogged down by the status quo and are committed to being and creating the spark of change.





As India aims to become a $40-trillion economy by 2047, Shradha said women will play a critical role in achieving this target. And it will be women from different walks of life and from across the towns, cities and villages of our country, she added.





The event will have founders and CEOs from India's top brands taking part and cover themes, such as inclusive development, diversity, upskilling, breaking stereotypes, and rising up the corporate ladder.





It will also focus on tech and innovation, digital inclusion, financial independence and education, leadership, women representation and growth in various sectors like finance, STEM and sports.





If you are in or around the capital, join us at SheSparks 2023 to celebrate women achievers and inspire more and more girls and women to join the workforce and make a difference.