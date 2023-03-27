Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Sports tech startup Sportzcraazy acquires Kabaddi Adda

The company claims the acquisition will extend the combined reach of the two platforms to over five million monthly enthusiasts in India.

Team YS13785 Stories
Sports tech startup Sportzcraazy acquires Kabaddi Adda

Monday March 27, 2023,

2 min Read

Sports tech platform Sportzcraazy on Monday said it acquired media content platform Kabaddi Adda, taking the controlling stakes in the latter. Terms of the current transaction were not disclosed.

The company claims the acquisition will extend the combined reach of the two platforms to over five million monthly enthusiasts in India. 

In addition, this association will further build and enhance the kabaddi sports tech business with player performance data, including player performance statistics, player form, and auction-related information, the statement noted.

“Having the largest community and with sports tech-focused towards Kabaddi, the second most viewed sport in the country, we see vast opportunity in the sport,” said Vaibhav Jaiswal, Founder and CEO of Sportzcraazy. “Sportzcraazy plans to work with kabaddi players through grass root engagement, enabling regional players to showcase their talent.”

Sportzcraazy said it plans to host kabaddi leagues and large-scale tournaments across the country to build local and regional player opportunities. 

Sportzcraazy covers the latest news and updates from around the globe. It also helps sports content creators monetise and optimise their digital assets.

Founded in 2019 by Arvind Sivdas, Dhanya P, Suhail Chandhok, and Srikanth Viswanathan, Kabaddi Adda is a platform that provides in-depth coverage of Kabaddi. It was valued at Rs 13.33 crore and became the first sports company to receive an offer on Shark Tank.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mamaearth puts $300M IPO on hold: Report

It is time to build silently: Tarun Davda, Partner and MD, Matrix Partners

From $100 to $25,000 - How GPT-4 Helped an Entrepreneur Build a Green Start-up

How Spyne is using AI to create visually appealing product catalogs for ecommerce sellers

Daily Capsule
Global policymaking with Startup20 India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Warburg-owned Parksons Packaging buys MK Printpack

How Spyne is using AI to create visually appealing product catalogs for ecommerce sellers

Mamaearth puts $300M IPO on hold: Report

Decoding the future of work