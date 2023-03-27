Sports tech platform Sportzcraazy on Monday said it acquired media content platform Kabaddi Adda, taking the controlling stakes in the latter. Terms of the current transaction were not disclosed.

The company claims the acquisition will extend the combined reach of the two platforms to over five million monthly enthusiasts in India.

In addition, this association will further build and enhance the kabaddi sports tech business with player performance data, including player performance statistics, player form, and auction-related information, the statement noted.

“Having the largest community and with sports tech-focused towards Kabaddi, the second most viewed sport in the country, we see vast opportunity in the sport,” said Vaibhav Jaiswal, Founder and CEO of Sportzcraazy. “Sportzcraazy plans to work with kabaddi players through grass root engagement, enabling regional players to showcase their talent.”

Sportzcraazy said it plans to host kabaddi leagues and large-scale tournaments across the country to build local and regional player opportunities.

Sportzcraazy covers the latest news and updates from around the globe. It also helps sports content creators monetise and optimise their digital assets.

Founded in 2019 by Arvind Sivdas, Dhanya P, Suhail Chandhok, and Srikanth Viswanathan, Kabaddi Adda is a platform that provides in-depth coverage of Kabaddi. It was valued at Rs 13.33 crore and became the first sports company to receive an offer on Shark Tank.