Simplilearn appoints Andrew Wait as board member

﻿Simplilearn﻿ has appointed Andrew Wait to the company’s Board. His onboarding comes on the back of the latest round of fundraising from a consortium led by GSV Ventures, a multi-stage venture capital firm, followed by the company’s acquisition of US-based bootcamp education company, Fullstack Academy.

With decades of professional experience, Andrew Wait is a board member, consultant, president, and general manager. He has experience in worldwide internet, brand, product and marketing, including web-enabled and delivered consumer and B2B products and services. He is a coach, builder, and leader of effective organisations with particular expertise in marketing, product development, engineering, operations, customer support, and sales. He is also a key leader in successful, private equity, IPO and acquisition exits. Under his guidance, the company is confident of achieving its goal of becoming the world’s largest digital skilling platform very soon.

EV motorcycle startup Raptee appoints Jayapradeep V as Chief Business Officer

EV motorcycle Startup ﻿Raptee Energy﻿ has appointed Jayapradeep V as the Chief Business Officer. JP, who comes with over 25 years of experience, has worked with Royal Enfield for 15 years as their Business Head for India and SAARC region. JP has been credited with leading Royal Enfield’s premium distribution and commanding a market share of over 25% in the over 150cc segment in India.

At Raptee, JP’s focus would be on establishing the brand as a premium motorcycle across the 2W category. JP will also be focusing on designing and delivering the customer experience for effortless ownership, strategising and executing pan India and international networks. He will also be providing strategic support to the overall organisational development.

Raptee is slated to unveil its range of electric motorcycles by the end of this year. The company plans to set up its first plant near Chennai. The team has designed a state-of-the-art motorcycle that comes with no fuss, no part replacement, and low maintenance. The premium bikes will be built to be intuitive and intelligent, with features like throttle mapping, blind-spot detection, and Bluetooth connectivity to keep you safe and sound at all times.

Raptee Founders

Zydus Lifesciences onboards Upasana Kamineni Konidela as independent director

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has appointed Upasana Kamineni Konidela as an independent director for the first term of five consecutive years with effect from November 29, 2022.

Through meticulous analysis of Upasana’s skill set, knowledge, and experience in healthcare and philanthropy, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), recommended her appointment for the efficient functioning of the company with her expertise, particularly in the areas of, human resources, corporate social responsibility, and information technology.

AI-driven Zamit announces Rs 10 lakh research grant for schools, school teachers

Zamit, an AI-enabled one-stop solution provider for school education, in association with The Future Foundation, a not-for-profit body, has announced a research grant worth Rs 10 lakh.

The grant will be extended to select schools and independent teachers for demonstrably implementing research-driven teaching and learning solutions to help their students become future-ready. The announcement of this grant has been in tune with the focus and recommendations of the government’s New Economic Policy, which seeks to drive a research-based approach to teaching in schools endorsing the incorporation of future-ready skill training as an integral part of subject learning and curricula.

Furthermore, to receive this grant, both schools and independent teachers must submit a research proposal which will be vetted by a screening committee appointed by Zamit and its academic partner Qualifications and Assessments International, or QAI, UK.

Three Wheels United plans to expand to 27 cities

﻿Three Wheels United﻿(TWU), a global fintech company for EV financing, will be fully operational in 27 cities across India by April 2023. Currently operating in 16 cities, TWU plans to launch operations in 11 more cities over the next month.

Over the next month, Three Wheels United will launch operations in Agra, Faizabad, Kanpur, Aligarh, Kannur, Lucknow, Bareilly, and many more cities.

Three Wheels United has over 50,000 drivers on its platform, offering them various products and services. The company has financed over 4,000 auto-rickshaws resulting in the reduction of over 1,72,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, and the generation of an extra $71 million in income for the drivers.

(This copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)