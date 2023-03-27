Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 27, 2023)

upGrad introduces ChatGPT fundamentals

﻿upGrad﻿ has introduced ChatGPT fundamentals into select course curriculums and internal academic processing to ensure application-based learning for its global workforce. These live sessions dive into ChatGPT's architecture and functionality while explaining the nuances of the model and also arming professionals with the capabilities to use it efficiently.

In its next phase of GPT integration, the company will also unveil a unique AI-powered chatbot that will interact with its learners at all levels to understand their skilling requirements and offer them recommendations and personalised feedback on their performance.

Learners will also be able to experience simulations vis-à-vis running a company and participating in role-specific mock interviews with the AI tool to help prepare for job interviews.

Pepperfry appoints Hussaine Kesury as Chief Activation Officer

﻿Pepperfry﻿ has appointed Hussaine Kesury as its Chief Activation Officer. In his new role, Hussaine will lead Pepperfry's omnichannel efforts across 'company-owned company-operated' (COCO) and 'franchise-owned franchise-operated' (FOFO) studio businesses. He will also lead the operations and expansion of its retail footprint.

Hussaine Kesury, Chief Activation Officer, Pepperfry

He has been associated with Pepperfry since its inception and has played a pivotal role in building the company's furniture portfolio.

Previously, as the Chief Category Officer at Pepperfry, Hussaine was responsible for scaling the D2C private labels and growing the marketplace. He brings more than two decades of experience having worked across sectors like marketing, sales, and product management in companies including eBay India, Tata AIG Life Insurance, and ICICI Bank, among others.

KhiladiAdda announces ESOP for its employees

﻿Khiladi Adda﻿ announced its Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) wherein 10% equity is being set aside for ESOP pool to be managed by a trust specially constituted for the purpose.

The first ESOP grant is being done for eleven employees as an appreciation for their commitment and contribution to the company’s growth. These employees have been with the company for a minimum of two years.

KhiladiAdda will issue ESOPs to retain existing high-commitment employees who have demonstrated their utility and have been with the company since the beginning. Additionally, for future hiring of high-value and talented employees, ESOP will be given as part of the remuneration. The idea is to make the employees participants and beneficiaries of the growth of the company.

Bain & Co appoints Parijat Ghosh as managing partner; Karan Singh now India head

﻿Bain & Company﻿ appointed Parijat Ghosh as the new managing partner in India, effective April 1, 2023. Parijat will succeed Karan Singh, who after about eight years of leading Bain India, has been appointed as Chairman of Bain India, effective April 1, 2023.

In his new role, Parijat will be responsible for driving the firm’s growth in the market, building client relationships, and leading the next generation of Bain leaders.

Parijat joined Bain in 2012 and besides steering the healthcare practice. He also served as the head and Vice President of Human Resources at Bain India. Prior to joining Bain, Parijat worked with other global consulting firms. He earned an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and holds a graduate degree in BTech (Honors) in Manufacturing Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute Technology, Kharagpur.

Petpooja collaborated with Paytm

﻿Petpooja﻿ has partnered with ﻿Paytm﻿, a digital payment management service provider, to provide affordable billing hardware plus software solutions to small- and medium-sized food sellers.

With this collaboration, Petpooja aims to create a digital ecosystem for these small food service providers and push them towards a more organised and systematic mode of operations.

Branded under the name Petpooja GO, the EDC machines are a compact version of the industry standard billing software. Currently, more than 500 small and chain outlets pan-India are using the device.

(The story will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.)