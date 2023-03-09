Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 9, 2023)

Pepperfry appoints Kushal Budhia as head of furniture business

Pepperfry, a furniture and home goods marketplace, has appointed Kushal Budhia as the head of furniture business. He joined Pepperfry in 2021 as the head of corporate strategy where he led financial planning and analysis and corporate development for the company.





Budhia will be responsible for scaling Pepperfry's D2C private labels and expanding the marketplace. With his experience in the strategy domain, he will aim to drive the medium- and long-term growth plans of the organisation and build a sustainable and profitable business.





He will be delving into key developmental areas of the furniture business, such as brand building, expanding merchant partnerships, new product development, strengthening sourcing capabilities, improving merchandising, and driving superior business unit economics.

Garuda Aerospace, Ninjacart partner to bring drone tech to farmers

﻿Garuda Aerospace﻿, a manufacturer of drones for the agritech sector, and ﻿Ninjacart﻿, an agritech e-commerce startup, have entered into a partnership to bring advanced drone technology to farmers across India.

Through this partnership, Garuda Aerospace and Ninjacart will offer short-term financing options to farmers, enabling them to access the latest drone technology at affordable rates.

"This partnership will not only help farmers improve their yields and reduce costs, but it will also provide young entrepreneurs with skills and business opportunities. We believe that this collaboration will help in developing an ever-lasting impact on the agricultural sector in India," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

PropTiger appoints Sridhar Srinivasan as national sales head

﻿PropTiger﻿, a digital real estate brokerage company, has appointed Sridhar Srinivasan as its national sales head. Srinivasan will be responsible for driving the company's growth, leveraging his extensive experience in sales, distribution, product management, fintech, and value-added services.





PropTiger is owned by REA India that also owns Housing.com and Makaan.com.





Srinivasan's appointment comes at a critical juncture, as the company seeks to consolidate its leadership position in the highly competitive real estate market.





Srinivasan has held key positions in organisations such as MaxLife, Aegon, Indiamart and Home Credit India.





As the national sales head of PropTiger, Srinivasan will oversee various aspects of the business, including building retail teams, developing innovative value-added services, and ensuring that the brand remains the preferred choice of customers.

91Springboard partners with Maharashtra govt to launch virtual incubation centre

To support early-stage startups in Maharashtra, the Government of Maharashtra is launching the Maharashtra Virtual Incubation Centre in partnership with 91Springboard Business Hub, a co-working space provider.





91Springboard offers facilities such as office infrastructure, administrative support, mentoring, and access to networks.





The centre aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in Maharashtra by providing a supportive ecosystem for startups to grow and scale their businesses. Incubation-related products and services such as legal, financial, intellectual property, cloud and mentoring will be offered at preferential rates to startups in Maharashtra.





Startups can access resources and services remotely, in a convenient and cost-effective manner, through the virtual platform. The incubation centre will also offer access to co-working spaces, networking events, and other resources.





91Springboard will provide access to the services either by itself or through qualified service providers/vendors.





In the first phase, the platform is being launched for 300 startups incorporated in Maharashtra and recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India.