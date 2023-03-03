Aswani Chaitanya joins Capital A as vice president

Aswani Chaitanya, Goldman Sachs former executive joins Capital A as a vice president. Apart from over 15 years of corporate experience, Chaitanya has built and scaled successful businesses, according to a statement by the company.

Chaitanya will build and scale the portfolio management team, and spearhead investments for Capital A. The Bengaluru-based investment firm backs seed to early-stage startups, investing $50,000-$500,000.

Former Goldman Sachs executive, Aswani Chaitanya

Myntra Beauty adds US-based Farmacy, expanding its international brand portfolio

Myntra Beauty has added Farmacy, a US-based skincare brand, to its platform as it expands its international brand portfolio. The beauty arm of fashion marketplace Myntra has added 26 products from Farmacy across a number of categories.

These products are available at an average selling price (ASP) of Rs 3,800. Myntra recently began majorly pushing its beauty arm majorly in 2021, when pandemic-led online shopping saw a major boom, and people started experimenting with new brands.

Currently, Myntra Beauty retails over 1,400 brands—with at least 50 international brands—and more than 75,000 products.

