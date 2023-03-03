Menu
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 3, 2023)

By Prasannata Patwa
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 13:32:54 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 3, 2023)
YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Friday, March 3, 2023.
Aswani Chaitanya joins Capital A as vice president

Aswani Chaitanya, Goldman Sachs former executive joins Capital A as a vice president. Apart from over 15 years of corporate experience, Chaitanya has built and scaled successful businesses, according to a statement by the company.

Chaitanya will build and scale the portfolio management team, and spearhead investments for Capital A. The Bengaluru-based investment firm backs seed to early-stage startups, investing $50,000-$500,000.

Aswani Chaitanya

Former Goldman Sachs executive, Aswani Chaitanya

Myntra Beauty adds US-based Farmacy, expanding its international brand portfolio

Myntra Beauty has added Farmacy, a US-based skincare brand, to its platform as it expands its international brand portfolio. The beauty arm of fashion marketplace Myntra has added 26 products from Farmacy across a number of categories.

These products are available at an average selling price (ASP) of Rs 3,800. Myntra recently began majorly pushing its beauty arm majorly in 2021, when pandemic-led online shopping saw a major boom, and people started experimenting with new brands.

Currently, Myntra Beauty retails over 1,400 brands—with at least 50 international brands—and more than 75,000 products.

(The copy will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.)

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

