Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over

By Thimmaya Poojary
March 16, 2023, Updated on : Thu Mar 16 2023 15:57:10 GMT+0000
TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over
Rajesh Gopinathan held the role of TCS CEO for six years and and decided to leave the company to pursue other interests
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India’s top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced its CEO Rajesh Gopinathan will be stepping down his role and K Krithivasan has been appointed as the CEO Designate.

In a notice to the stock exchanges, TCS said Rajesh Gopinathan decided to leave the company to pursue other interests. He held the role of CEO for six years.

The newly appointed CEO K Krithivasan is a of TCS veteran having joined the company in 1989. He is presently President and global head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at TCS, which is its largest revenue generator.

TCS CEO

TCS CEO & MD Rajesh Gopinathan

ALSO READ
Tech Mahindra appoints Infosys President Mohit Joshi as new CEO

Rajesh Gopinathan will remain with the company till September 15 to provide the transition and support to his successor. K Krithivasan, however, Krithivasan is the CEO Designate with effect from March 16.

“Over the last 6 years, Rajesh has provided strong leadership as the MD & CEO and has laid the foundation for the next phase of TCS’ growth with significant investments in cloud, agile and automation to help clients accelerate their transformation," said TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran

TCS reported a consolidated revenue of $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 with 3.7 lakh employees globally.

“The last six years of leading this iconic organisation have been most enriching and fulfilling, adding over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70 billion increase in market capitalisation," said Rajesh Gopinathan.

“I have been harboring a few ideas on what I want to do in the next phase of my life. After deep reflection and in discussion with the Chairman and the Board, we decided that the end of this fiscal year is a good time for me to step aside and pursue those interests," he added.

The new CEO holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Aerem, Zouk, NOTO, and peAR raise funding

From pitch decks to raising funds: Start Insights is putting founders at ease

How a techie found his calling in the saree business and launched Sai Silks Kalamandir

This SaaS startup uses AI to help small businesses create sharp, targeted content

Daily Capsule
Fancode’s next innings
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

SAP unveils new data management solution and partnerships

Aerem, Zouk, NOTO, and peAR raise funding

Google's 'castle and moat' strategy is data hegemony: CCI tells NCLAT

Meet the 3 QDIC startups that are powering the future of healthcare in India