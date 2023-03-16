TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over

India’s top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced its CEO Rajesh Gopinathan will be stepping down his role and K Krithivasan has been appointed as the CEO Designate.

In a notice to the stock exchanges, TCS said Rajesh Gopinathan decided to leave the company to pursue other interests. He held the role of CEO for six years.

The newly appointed CEO K Krithivasan is a of TCS veteran having joined the company in 1989. He is presently President and global head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at TCS, which is its largest revenue generator.

TCS CEO & MD Rajesh Gopinathan

Rajesh Gopinathan will remain with the company till September 15 to provide the transition and support to his successor. K Krithivasan, however, Krithivasan is the CEO Designate with effect from March 16.

“Over the last 6 years, Rajesh has provided strong leadership as the MD & CEO and has laid the foundation for the next phase of TCS’ growth with significant investments in cloud, agile and automation to help clients accelerate their transformation," said TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran

TCS reported a consolidated revenue of $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 with 3.7 lakh employees globally.

“The last six years of leading this iconic organisation have been most enriching and fulfilling, adding over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70 billion increase in market capitalisation," said Rajesh Gopinathan.

“I have been harboring a few ideas on what I want to do in the next phase of my life. After deep reflection and in discussion with the Chairman and the Board, we decided that the end of this fiscal year is a good time for me to step aside and pursue those interests," he added.

The new CEO holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.