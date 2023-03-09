Wipro bags order form Menzies Aviation

Wipro bags order from Menzies Aviation

Wipro, one of India’s leading technology services company has bagged an order from Menzies Aviation, a global aviation services company to transform its air cargo management services.

The cargo handling technology product of Wipro will be implemented for Menzies Aviation to improve business efficiencies, enhance employee experience and customer service through increased automation, and provide critical business insights with security.

This product will provide greater visibility of cargo location to both Menzies and its customers, support scanning technology for cargo and documentation, and integrate directly with customers’ operating systems, resulting in increased transparency and real-time-tracking. It will also enable new technologies developed for warehouses of the future including robotics, autonomous vehicles and true paperless environments.

Menzies will be rolling out the Wipro product to five air cargo locations — Bucharest in Romania; Wellington, Christchurch, and Auckland in New Zealand; and Macau in China — by the end of 2023, with further plans to fully implement it across Menzies’ global network by the end of 2024.

L&T Technology Services opens CoE in Mysore

L&T Technology Services, an engineering services company has revealed its new centre of excellence (CoE) in Mysore that uses the cloud platform of Amazon Web Services (AWS). The CoE will allow LTTS to transition its suite of technologies focused on the future of mobility and reduce time-to-market for end customers. With AWS infrastructure, LTTS will provide an opportunity to use AWS to support the automotive domain.

LTTS has been assisting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop next-generation vehicles and aircrafts with tailored solutions focused on safety and security. The new CoE will leverage LTTS' cross-disciplinary skillsets covering embedded, mechanical, and digital facets of engineering.

LTTS has been actively working with AWS to bring digital engineering solutions to end customers on the cloud. As part of the CoE, AWS software-defined vehicle and AWS IoT FleetWise will be used alongside LTTS’ digital offerings to collect and transfer the vehicle data to the cloud in near real time.

Infosys implements supply chain solution for ZF of Germany

Infosys, a leading Indian technology services company has entered into a partnership with ZF, the Germany-headquarterted engineering company which provides products for the mobility industry.

The partnership has seen the revamp of the supply chain infrastructure of ZF with SAP Integrated business planning and Infosys Cobalt. As a part of this initiative, Infosys has used its hybrid agile implementation methodology to replace multiple legacy demand planning tools at ZF Aftermarket, with a unified, global SAP platform.

According to a statement, the implementation has helped bring advanced demand forecasting, collaborative planning, improved responsiveness and efficiency, transparency, and interactive user experience across ZF Aftermarket’s supply chain.

FedEx’s advanced capability community centre in Hyderabad

Global logistics company FedEx has revealed plans to open its global first Advanced Capability Community (ACC) in Hyderabad this year. This opening is part of a broader multi-year initiative to strengthen the recruitment and development of the company’s diverse workforce all around the world and build a more efficient and agile organisation.

FedEx plans to set up ACCs in different parts of the world in the future. Locations will be selected based on business needs and access to highly skilled talent pools. Each community is planned to be staffed by full-time FedEx team members across many functional areas who will provide shared services to support the technological and digital requirements of the entire FedEx enterprise. The digital innovation these communities will provide will enable the company to provide even greater value in the global supply chain ecosystem.

“The opening of our first Advanced Capability Community in India, a critical market for FedEx, will enable us to be faster, more flexible, and secure as we innovate digitally. This move supports our long-term vision to grow our Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa business as well as provide opportunities to develop technology for the benefit of our global customers,” said Raj Subramaniam, FedEx’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

HFCL collaborates with Microsoft for 5G solutions

Telecom company HFCL has collaborated with Microsoft to create converged private 5G solutions that harness new-age technologies of internet of things (IoT), cloud, edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to provide solutions for large enterprises.

HFCL is deploying one such Private 5G enabled solution as a pilot programme using Microsoft Azure public MEC and HFCL 5G Indoor Small Cell, at its Optical Fiber manufacturing plant in Hyderabad. Along the fiber production line, HFCL’s 5G small cells enable real-time fiber defect detection using video analytics and image processing.

Microsoft Azure public MEC which integrates Azure compute and edge-optimized Azure services with the mobile operator’s public 5G network connectivity, analyses this video data in real-time to identify any defects and generates insights for root cause analysis and preventive care. Through this AI-enabled, cloud-connected, low-latency private 5G solution, HFCL is improving the operational efficiency and manufacturing agility of its fiber manufacturing plant.