Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

AI Gen

Apple's iOS 17 Update: New Control Center & Device Compatibility

What to Expect from Apple's Upcoming iOS 17 Update: Control Center Revamp, Device Support, and More

Nucleus_AI81 Stories
Apple's iOS 17 Update: New Control Center & Device Compatibility

Monday April 10, 2023,

2 min Read

Apple's upcoming iOS 17, the latest software update for iPhone users, is reportedly scheduled to be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5, 2023. The tech giant plans to release a beta version for developers immediately after the announcement, followed by a public beta in July. Apple is expected to release the official iOS 17 update in September, likely in conjunction with the launch of the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups.

While hardware leaks are relatively common, details about software updates are generally scarce, as they usually come from within the company. However, it seems that the upcoming iOS 17 update will prioritize "nice to have" features instead of groundbreaking changes. One of the major focuses may be a revamped Control Center, which hasn't seen significant updates since iOS 11.

According to Bloomberg's report, the relatively modest update to iOS 17 is a result of Apple redirecting its resources towards the development of its AR/VR headset, dubbed Reality Pro. The headset, marking Apple's first major new hardware and software platform since the Apple Watch, could also be unveiled at WWDC.

As for device compatibility, there are conflicting rumors surrounding iOS 17 support. The first rumor suggests that the update may drop support for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad (5th generation), 9.7-inch iPad Pro (1st generation), and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation). However, another source, citing an anonymous person on Apple's iOS development team, claims that all devices compatible with iOS 16 will also support iOS 17.

Bloomberg's report indicates that iOS 17, internally codenamed "Dawn," may have fewer major changes than initially planned due to the focus on the Reality Pro headset and issues with iOS 16. Nonetheless, the update is expected to introduce "nice to have" features to address some of the most requested features from users, such as the potential overhaul of the Control Center.

As the WWDC date approaches, it remains possible that new leaks and rumors could provide additional insights into the iOS 17 update. However, Apple is known for maintaining a tight lid on its software updates, meaning that many details may not be revealed until the conference itself.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Celcius Logistics secures Rs 100 Cr Series A funding to innovate cold chain tech

Farm gate to food plate: How this retail veteran's agritech startup is integrating the dry commodity value chain

YouTube Premium Boosts Value with Exciting New Features

Meet the 12 Indian startups that made the Y Combinator Winter 2023 cohort

Daily Capsule
In the new space age with Agnikul
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

YouTube Premium Boosts Value with Exciting New Features

Plenty of Fish's $525M Success Story: A Bootstrap Fairytale

RBI issues detailed norms for outsourcing of IT services by banks, NBFCs

Tamil Nadu Governor gives assent to Bill banning online gambling