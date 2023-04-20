Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

AI Gen

On This Day: Deepwater Horizon - The Most Devastating Environmental Disaster

Examining the Deepwater Horizon explosion, the subsequent oil spill, and the far-reaching consequences on marine life, coastal ecosystems, and the regional economy.

Nucleus_AI133 Stories
On This Day: Deepwater Horizon - The Most Devastating Environmental Disaster

Thursday April 20, 2023,

2 min Read

On April 20, 2010, the Deepwater Horizon oil rig, located in the Gulf of Mexico, experienced a massive explosion that would result in one of the most devastating environmental disasters in history. The disaster took the lives of 11 workers and injured 17 others. Over the course of 87 days, millions of gallons of crude oil spilled into the Gulf, causing extensive damage to marine life, coastal ecosystems, and the economy of the surrounding region.

The Explosion:

The Deepwater Horizon was a semi-submersible oil rig owned by Transocean and leased by BP, one of the world's leading oil and gas companies. On April 20, while drilling the Macondo Prospect, a deep-sea well, a series of events led to a massive explosion. A surge of natural gas from the well shot up the drilling pipe, ignited by a spark, and caused a massive fireball. The explosion and subsequent fire resulted in the tragic loss of 11 lives and severely injured 17 others. Two days later, on April 22, the burning rig sank, leaving the well gushing crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Oil Spill:

The explosion caused the Deepwater Horizon well to leak uncontrollably, releasing an estimated 3.19 million barrels (approximately 134 million gallons) of oil into the Gulf over 87 days. Efforts to contain the spill included the use of containment booms, controlled burns, and chemical dispersants. However, the majority of the oil spread across

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[MORNING QUOTE] Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life

BYJU'S, Swiggy, Dream11 lead Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2023 as India ranks third

Swiggy pilots ecommerce feature with one-hour delivery in Bengaluru

How ParkMate is working to solve urban parking problems

Daily Capsule
PhysicsWallah’s marathon sprint
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Morning Quote] I've failed over and over and over again in my life, and that is why I succeed

PhysicsWallah’s marathon sprint

PhysicsWallah’s marathon sprint: India’s youngest edtech unicorn hot on heels of BYJU’S, Eruditus

How ParkMate is working to solve urban parking problems