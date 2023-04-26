Menu
Funding

Career engagement platform HerKey secures $4M funding from Kalaari, 360 ONE Asset

Founded by Neha Bagaria, HerKey currently claims to serve over 3.5 million women and plans to scale to power 30 million women's careers in India.

Team YS
Career engagement platform HerKey secures $4M funding from Kalaari, 360 ONE Asset

Wednesday April 26, 2023,

2 min Read

Career engagement platform for women, HerKey, on Wednesday, said it has raised a $4 million in a funding round from Kalaari and 360 ONE Asset (earlier known as IIFL Asset Management).


Angel investors participating in the round included Zia Mody, Managing Partner, AZB & Partners; Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Group; Pramit Jhaveri, Former CEO, Citi India; Aditi and Shuchi Kothari, DSP Investment Managers Private Limited; KP Balaraj, Founder, KPB Family Trust, Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Group; Neeraj Bajaj, Chairman, Mukand Limited, and Akash Bhansali.

 

Formerly known as JobsForHer, HerKey platform connects women with jobs and helps in upskilling, reskilling, and mentorship. 

Founded by Neha Bagaria, HerKey currently serves 3.5 million women and plans to scale this number to 30 million in the future. Over 10,000 companies have enrolled for the platform to engage with women candidates, according to a statement.


YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma in conversation with Neha Bagaria, Founder and CEO of HerKey, Vani Kola, Founder and Managing Director of Kalaari Capital and Nidhi Ghuman, Senior EVP, 360 ONE Asset.


"A crucial aspect of India’s economic ascent in the coming decade will be increasing participation of women in the workforce. A digital platform like HerKey is the need of the hour to make progress towards this goal. HerKey helps women exchange diverse knowledge, perspectives and enables them to interact without being constrained by time and location,” said Vani Kola, Founder and Managing Director of Kalaari Capital.

 

"On average 80% of women on a career break look forward to coming back into the workforce and we are delighted to participate in this endeavour to empower women and promote a more inclusive and equitable society," said Nidhi Ghuman, Senior EVP, 360 ONE Asset.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

