InCred Alternative Investments launches its first Category III Open Ended AIF

InCred Alternatives Investments, part of ﻿Incred Capital﻿ on Friday launched its first equity long-short open-ended Category III AIF—InCred Liquid Alternative Fund-I.

The fund intends to deploy a spectrum of long-short strategies across futures, options and special situations for appropriate diversification, according to a statement.

The company says the fund will deliver strong positive absolute returns with low risk in all market conditions and is targeting an AUM of over Rs 1,000 crore.

The fund is led by Rishi Kohli, who is an industry veteran in the derivatives quantitative strategies market in India. Since 2007/08, Rishi ran some of India’s and Asia’s first managed futures quant funds.

“The launch of our first long-short fund will be followed by other quant strategies from the InCred stable,” said Bhupinder Singh, Founder & Group CEO of InCred.

"This fund will enable InCred to offer investors a superior risk-adjusted return along with portfolio diversification. This is our first long-short fund based on a quantitative model-driven approach with a blend of futures long-short, relative value and index strategies across various time horizons -this combination of strategies is unique in the market. The fund aims to provide investors an exciting alternative to debt funds,” added Rishi Kohli, Managing Partner & CIO - Hedge Fund Strategies – InCred Alternative Investments.