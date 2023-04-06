Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

AI Gen

Indian Government Rejects AI Regulation Amid Ethical Concerns

Indian IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says government will not regulate AI, but acknowledges ethical concerns and risks.

Nucleus_AI75 Stories
Indian Government Rejects AI Regulation Amid Ethical Concerns

Thursday April 06, 2023,

3 min Read

The Indian government has chosen to prioritize AI development over introducing regulations for artificial intelligence (AI), according to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Minister acknowledged the ethical concerns and risks posed by AI, such as bias, discrimination, privacy violations, and lack of transparency, but informed the Parliament that no law or regulation is being considered for AI growth in the country.

Vaishnaw emphasised that the government has already started working on standardising responsible AI development and promoting best practices. The National Strategy for AI report, released in June 2018, highlighted these ethical concerns. Additionally, NITI Aayog has published a series of papers on "Responsible AI for All." Nevertheless, the Indian government remains firm in its decision not to introduce AI-specific legislation or regulations.

Meanwhile, in a separate response, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar revealed the government's plan to harness AI's potential to offer personalized and interactive citizen-centric services via digital public platforms. Chandrasekhar also addressed questions about OpenAI's ChatGPT, acknowledging its progress and the challenges posed by large language models.

Although no guiding principles have been established for state or union ministries regarding AI development or deployment, these entities have been urged to have a clear understanding of AI's objectives and scope. Prominent tech industry figures, including Zoho chief Sridhar Vembu and others, have expressed concerns and called for AI regulations.

Vaishnaw further disclosed that the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) is collaborating with CDAC on a proof-of-concept project, AIRAWAT (AI Research, Analytics, and Knowledge Dissemination Platform). This project aims to provide a common computing platform for AI research and knowledge assimilation. The AI computing infrastructure will be used across technology innovation hubs, research labs, scientific communities, industry, and startup institutions connected to the National Knowledge Network.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has also set up a Centre of Excellence in AI, which will offer AI as a service through the Meghraj cloud with 7 AI petaflops super compute facilities in Delhi and a 5 AI petaflop facility in Kolkata.

The Indian government has chosen to prioritise ethical AI development and harness its potential without imposing strict regulations. By encouraging responsible AI practices and promoting a clear understanding of AI objectives and scope, India aims to foster innovation while addressing ethical concerns. With ongoing efforts from various institutions to provide resources and infrastructure for AI research and development, the nation seeks to strike a balance between AI growth and responsible, ethical use, ultimately benefiting its citizens and economy.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the 12 Indian startups that made the Y Combinator Winter 2023 cohort

Dunzo raises $75M, lays off 30% staff: Report

Curefoods raises Rs 300 Cr in funding led by Binny Bansal's Three State Ventures

Trace Network Labs launches fashion and lifestyle metaverse Pariz

Daily Capsule
The legacy of Kolar-based Koskii; Wearables to ensure children’s safety
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Amazon lays off over 100 employees in video games unit: Report

India's e-sports industry ​​to grow by 250% in next 5 years

Trace Network Labs launches fashion and lifestyle metaverse Pariz

Meet the 12 Indian startups that made the Y Combinator Winter 2023 cohort