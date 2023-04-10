Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

JSW One Platforms raises Rs 205 Cr from Mitsui at Rs 2,750 Cr valuation

JSW One Platforms is targeting to invest up to Rs 4,000 crore for the ecommerce business by FY27.

Press Trust of India7597 Stories
JSW One Platforms raises Rs 205 Cr from Mitsui at Rs 2,750 Cr valuation

Monday April 10, 2023,

2 min Read

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group's business-to-business ecommerce arm on Monday announced a Rs 205 crore fund raise from Japan's Mitsui & Co.

The Series A funding, which is also the maiden capital raise from an institutional investor by JSW One Platforms, has been done at a valuation of Rs 2,750 crore, as per an official statement.

The $22 billion conglomerate had launched the business in July 2021, aiming to leverage on its expertise in manufacturing and building materials, tech-enabled logistics and credit, to be a platform of choice for MSMEs and enterprises in India.

It plans to plough-in the funds to strengthen its market presence and further enhance tech capabilities, the statement said, adding that it is expanding operations in newer geographies like NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

It will also invest in credit, logistics, and technology stack to improve customer experience.

Masaharu Okubo, the country chairperson in India of Mitsui & Co, said the investment should be seen as one which signals its belief in the firm's robust business model and also long-term growth prospects of the B2B ecommerce space.

JSW One Platforms' chief executive Gaurav Sachdeva said Mitsui has prior experience of working in the B2B space.

"Their investment will help us penetrate deeper into the industrial and construction industries. We also look forward to bringing other industry segments onto the platform and will continue to leverage technology to be an industry-leading platform for MSMEs," he added.

Also Read
JM Financial cuts Zomato growth forecast from 25% to 21% over FY23-27

Parth Jindal, director of the company, said, India is home to five lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the building and manufacturing sector, and the company aims to supply building material to them.

Other key players in the infrastructure space, especially Birlas and L&T, have plans or are already operating dedicated ecommerce platforms.

JSW One Platforms is targeting to invest up to Rs 4,000 crore for the ecommerce business by FY27.

Sachdeva had previously said that it will start looking for external investors after hitting a gross market value of the goods sold on the platform at $1 billion per year.

The company, which is funded by the JSW group's cement, steel, and paints arms, aims to break even and start registering profits by FY27, at which point of time it is targeting to have a GMV of $5 billion on the platform.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Celcius Logistics secures Rs 100 Cr Series A funding to innovate cold chain tech

NOTO Ice Cream, Artinci raise revenue-based financing from Klub

Electric two-wheeler sales in India rise over 2.5X to 8,46,976 units in FY23: SMEV

Six investment mantras for early-stage entrepreneurs to raise the first VC cheque

Daily Capsule
In the new space age with Agnikul
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Electric two-wheeler sales in India rise over 2.5X to 8,46,976 units in FY23: SMEV

NOTO Ice Cream, Artinci raise revenue-based financing from Klub

Celcius Logistics secures Rs 100 Cr Series A funding to innovate cold chain tech

JM Financial cuts Zomato growth forecast from 25% to 21% over FY23-27