OnePlus Pad, Set for Pre-Order in India: Features, Prices, and Offers

OnePlus is entering the tablet market with the launch of its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, which will be available for pre-order in India starting April 28. The device comes in two variants, featuring an 11.61-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The OnePlus Pad's base model is priced at Rs. 37,999, offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher-end model costs Rs. 39,999 and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tablet will be available for pre-order on multiple platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus's official website.

Customers can benefit from various offers during the pre-order period. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users can avail an instant Rs. 2,000 discount on the tablet, while MobiKwik wallet users can also enjoy a Rs. 2,000 discount using the code "MBK200". OnePlus is offering 12 months of no-cost EMI plans, and Red Cable Club (RCC) members can get an additional Rs. 2,000 discount. The company is also providing a complimentary folio case worth Rs. 1,499 with every pre-order and additional exchange value on OnePlus and non-OnePlus smartphones.

The tablet's display features a 144Hz refresh rate, Full-HD+ resolution, a unique 7:5 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision support, and 500 nits brightness (typical). It is powered by a 9510mAh battery with fast charging support, enabling up to 67W in the retail package. The tablet uses LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage technologies to ensure speedy app loading and multitasking.

Weighing 552 grams and measuring 6.5mm in thickness, the OnePlus Pad is designed for portability. It sports a 13MP primary camera with 4K video recording capability at 30fps and EIS support, as well as an 8MP front-facing camera for 1080p video recording at 30fps.

The OnePlus Pad runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 and is slated to receive two major Android OS updates. It is available in a single color option, Halo Green, and does not feature a 5G variant or 3.5mm audio jack.

Alongside the tablet, OnePlus has introduced a range of accessories, including the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard, priced at Rs. 7,999, the White stylus (Stylo) for Rs. 4,999, and the OnePlus Folio Case for Rs. 1,499.

With the launch of the OnePlus Pad, the company is set to compete with other Android tablet manufacturers such as Xiaomi and Samsung, as well as some Apple iPads. The tablet's Wi-Fi-only connectivity may limit its appeal, but OnePlus could introduce LTE variants in future generations.