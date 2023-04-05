Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Paytm loan disbursals surge 253% to Rs 12,554 Cr in Q4, sees 27% YoY rise in monthly transacting users

Paytm's customer base expanded with 90 million average monthly transacting users (MTU) for Q4, up from 85 million in the previous quarter, clocking a 27% y-o-y growth.

Naina Sood264 Stories
Paytm loan disbursals surge 253% to Rs 12,554 Cr in Q4, sees 27% YoY rise in monthly transacting users

Wednesday April 05, 2023,

2 min Read

One97 Communication, the parent of digital payments and financial services firm ﻿Paytm﻿, said the platform disbursed loans worth Rs 12,554 crore, up 253% Year-on-Year (YoY) for the fourth quarter of the financial year ending March 2023.

The company’s customer base expanded with 90 million average monthly transacting users (MTU) for Q4, from 85 million in the previous quarter, overall clocking a 27% y-o-y growth. 

Overall, the company disbursed 11.9 million loans in the said quarter, a 82% YoY rise. Of this, Rs 4,468 crore were disbursed in March alone through the platform in partnership with lending firms.

In comparison, Paytm had disbursed 10.5 million loans worth Rs 9,958 crore in the previous quarter. 

“Our payment consumers and merchant base offer a large addressable market, thereby providing a long runway for growth. We continue to work with our partners to remain focused on the quality of the book,” it noted. 

Paytm results

Merchant Payment Volumes (GMV) for the quarter stood at Rs 3.62 lakh crore, with a YoY growth of 40%. 

This is up by 4% from the previous quarter. 

“Our focus over the past few quarters continues to be on the payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential,” the exchange filing read. 

The company deployed 6.8 million subscription devices, including Soundbox and POS machines, as of March 2023, an addition of one million from the quarter before. Overall, it added 3.9 million devices in past 12 months. 

As of 12:07 pm, the company's stock traded at Rs 645.65, up 1.15% on the NSE.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Initial IPL TV viewership gives confidence and validation of strategy, says Disney Star

Magenta Mobility, Lightmetrics, Apptile, Ossus Biorenewables raise funding

Stand-Up India: 7 Years, Rs 40,700 Cr Sanctioned, 1.8 Lakh Beneficiaries

Ashneer Grover apologises after father's death delays launch of CrickPe

Daily Capsule
Inside Zoho’s R&D push; A dedicated app for ONDC
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meta's AI-Powered Ads: A Game Changer for Businesses

Magenta Mobility, Lightmetrics, Apptile, Ossus Biorenewables raise funding

Stand-Up India: 7 Years, Rs 40,700 Cr Sanctioned, 1.8 Lakh Beneficiaries

Fantasy Sports revenue to rise 30-35% to Rs 2,900-3,100 Cr this IPL season