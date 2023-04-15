PM Modi calls for mass movement in global fight against climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that an idea becomes a mass movement when it moves from "discussion tables to dinner tables" as he called for people's participation and collective efforts in combating climate change.

He also told a gathering of world leaders via video link on Friday that when people become conscious that simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment.

"People across the world hear a lot about climate change. Many of them feel a lot of anxiety because they do not know what they can do about it. They are constantly made to feel that only governments or global institutions have a role. If they learn that they can also contribute, their anxiety will turn into action," Modi said while addressing the World Bank-organised "Making it Personal: How behavioural change can tackle climate change" conference.

Modi hailed the World Bank for organising the event on the impact of behavioural change on climate change, saying this is an issue close to his heart, and it was great to see it becoming a global movement.

Citing "Mission Life", which was launched by him and the UN Secretary-General last year October, Modi said the programme is about democratising the battle against climate change.

"Climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone. It has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home," he told the conference being held on the sidelines of the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

"When an idea moves from discussion tables to dinner tables, it becomes a mass movement. Making every family and every individual aware that their choices can help the planet can provide scale and speed," he said.

The people of India have done a lot in this matter in the last few years, he said.