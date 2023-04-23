Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

PM to lay foundation stone of India's first Digital Science Park in Kerala

Digital Science Park will facilitate industry and business units as well as technology startups from the domains of Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, electronics, smart hardware, sustainable and smart materials.

Press Trust of India7667 Stories
PM to lay foundation stone of India's first Digital Science Park in Kerala

Sunday April 23, 2023,

2 min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Kerala on a two-day trip on April 24, will lay the foundation stone for the country's first Digital Science Park, a Rs 1,500 crore project, on Tuesday, April 25.

The third-generation Science Park (they are located in bustling city centres) will come up close to the Digital University of Kerala at Technopark Phase IV - Technocity, a government release said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, various ministers of the Left government and Congress's Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor would be attending the event, the release said.

The Digital Science Park project had been conceived as a multidisciplinary cluster-based interactive-innovation zone focused on digital technologies and is expected to be completed in two years, it said.

In the 2022-23 budget, the state government had announced the establishment of a Digital Science Park in an area of 10 lakh square feet in two blocks, the release added.

"The park will initially have two buildings with a total area of 2,00,000 square feet. The first one in 1,50,000 square feet will have five floors, housing the Centre of Excellence (CoE) including research labs and digital incubator, while the second building will house the administrative as well as Digital Experience centre."

The Digital Science Park will start its operations from a 10,000 square feet space in Kabani located at Technopark Phase IV within the next couple of months, it added.

Out of the total project outlay of over Rs 1,500 crore, Rs 200 crore has already been allotted by the state government and the remaining amount will be generated from other sources including industry partners, the release said.

Initially, Digital Science Park will facilitate industry and business units as well as technology startups from the domains of Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, electronics, smart hardware, sustainable and smart materials. "UK-based semiconductor and software design company ARM has signed an agreement with Digital University Kerala on academic, research and startup-related activities as part of this centre. 

"Similarly, the centre for AI will focus on both the hardware and software aspects of responsible AI, where the leading multinational technology company NVIDIA is expected to join as a partner," the release said.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

HDFC, Axis Bank pick 9.94% stake each in Go Digit’s life insurance business

MapmyIndia closes FY23 with 23% higher profit at Rs 107 crore

Top 7 Podcasts for Entrepreneurial Growth: Learn from the Best

Amazon India launches Amazon Air cargo service in India

Daily Capsule
Meet Oscar winner Kartiki Gonsalves
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Musk's Twitter reinstates legacy blue tick for high profile users

Regulating crypto without global consensus will not be effective: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Ministry working with MeitY, RBI to clamp down on ponzi apps: Nirmala Sitharaman

HDFC, Axis Bank pick 9.94% stake each in Go Digit’s life insurance business