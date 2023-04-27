Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

FinTech

Razorpay joins ONDC to launch payment reconciliation service

The fintech player has launched a payment reconciliation service for network participants to streamline the payment processes on ONDC.

Trisha Medhi1202 Stories
Razorpay joins ONDC to launch payment reconciliation service

Thursday April 27, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿Razorpay﻿, a full-stack payments and banking platform for businesses, has joined the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) ecosystem. 

The fintech player claims to be the first payment gateway to launch a payment reconciliation service for network participants like buyers, sellers, and logistic partners, thereby streamlining the payment processes on ONDC and providing them with an integrated view. 

“This is a significant step towards our goal of enabling seamless and secure digital commerce for everyone," said Thampy Koshy, CEO, ONDC. "With this addition, we continue to drive transparency and inclusion in the digital commerce space and we look forward to working with Razorpay towards achieving this vision.”

Razorpay will facilitate ease of transacting on ONDC by timely routing settlement information for a given transaction and assisting network participants with settling funds.

“We at Razorpay have always envisioned a world rich of businesses of all sizes—help them leverage digital payment technologies to sell more and grow faster," said Shashank Kumar, Managing Director and Co-founder, Razorpay.

"We’re really excited to support the government in this shared vision of democratising ecommerce through the ONDC platform and helping Indian SMEs and kirana store owners reap the benefits of digital commerce."

Razorpay joins ONDC
Also Read
Register on ONDC instead of building separate apps: Piyush Goyal to retailers

"I believe the possibilities the ONDC network provides are endless and I’m confident the payment reconciliation service will only further strengthen the development of ONDC’s tech infrastructure and help the ecosystem grow seamlessly from a payments and compliance point of view,” added Kumar.

With an open network approach, where the buyers and sellers do not need to necessarily be on the same platform, ONDC aims to enable SMEs to access a larger buyer universe, stated a release.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Embedded lending startup Niro raises $11M in Series A funding round

Career engagement platform HerKey secures $4M funding from Kalaari, 360 ONE Asset

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 27, 2023)

Govt's 'rosy picture' of FAME II subsidies doesn't add up, says EV industry body

Daily Capsule
How Flash empowers power shoppers
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

FinMin may classify online games as games of skill, chance; levy differential GST rate

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 27, 2023)

Govt's 'rosy picture' of FAME II subsidies doesn't add up, says EV industry body

Edtech firm BrightCHAMPS acquires Metamorphosis Edu