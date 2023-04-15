Menu
Electric Vehicle

SIDBI launches pilot scheme for financing of two and three-wheeler EVs

SIDBI saw considerable challenges in the financing of EVs with buyers not having adequate access to capital and lenders perceiving this as a risky project.

Press Trust of India7638 Stories
SIDBI launches pilot scheme for financing of two and three-wheeler EVs

Saturday April 15, 2023,

2 min Read

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has announced the launch of a pilot scheme for better financing terms in the electric vehicle space and strengthening the whole ecosystem.

The pilot phase of 'Mission 50K-EV4ECO' aims at strengthening the EV ecosystem, including uptake for two, three and four-wheelers through direct and indirect lending, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) said in a statement.

The pilot scheme, which is the precursor to EVOLVE scheme by SIDBI-World Bank, has two components—direct lending and indirect lending.

This pilot will be followed by scaling up support to the ecosystem from multilateral support, it stated.

A detailed discussion with stakeholders revealed that access to adequate finance, including the competitive rate of interest, is a challenge faced by MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and NBFCs, catering to the EV ecosystem, SIDBI said. It also said that on the supply side, bankers perceived these projects as high risk.


Tata Motors aims to sell 50,000 EVs this fiscal

Similarly, dedicated NBFCs (non-banking finance companies) struggle with the high cost of funds, which leads to the landed acquisition cost to the ultimate beneficiary being high. Also, there is a need to push the three-wheelers EV segment and Mission 50K intends to attend to these challenges, it said.

Under direct lending, SIDBI will directly give loans to eligible MSMEs (including aggregators, fleet operators, and EV leasing companies) for the purchase of electric vehicles and develop charging infrastructure, including battery swapping, the lender said in the statement.

The indirect scheme targeted at NBFCs, including small unrated focused and emerging NBFCs, actively engaged in EV financing, will reach out to the last mile by inducing access to funds as also reducing landed cost, it said.

