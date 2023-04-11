Menu
News

Frigidaire, an over-100-year-old company, continues to hold a dominant position in the North American market and is synonymous with innovation and cutting-edge technology.

Press Trust of India7604 Stories
US-based Frigidaire ventures into Indian appliances market in partnership with Ossify

Tuesday April 11, 2023,

2 min Read

Frigidaire, a US-based consumer electronics manufacturer, has entered the Indian market in partnership with Ossify, a homegrown consumer electronics brand.

Part of Electrolux group, Frigidaire has ventured into the Indian market with its range of home appliances in segments such as air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, freezers, etc.

Frigidaire, an over 100-year-old company, continues to hold a dominant position in the North American market and is synonymous with innovation and cutting-edge technology.

"With its latest collaboration with Ossify Industries, Frigidaire is now poised to expand its footprint in the burgeoning Indian market," a statement said.

Commenting over the development Ossify Group Founder Sandeep Chaudhary said it is a privilege to get associated with an esteemed brand like Frigidaire which has built a massive market repute through decades of dedicated service towards manufacturing best-in-the-market consumer electronic products.

Electronics manufacturing
The Indian consumer electronics and appliances market is estimated to reach around Rs 1.48 lakh crore by 2025, led by growing domestic demand and government initiatives such as PLI.

India has become one of the fastest-growing ACE markets in the world and is also emerging as an alternative manufacturing destination for China and other South East Asian countries, said the industry body Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA).

