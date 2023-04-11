Menu
Funding

Workspace interiors startup OfficeBanao raises $6M in Seed round from Lightspeed

The startup will focus on creating a presence in top 25 markets, besides using the funds from the round to strengthen its technology and team.

Trisha Medhi1193 Stories
Workspace interiors startup OfficeBanao raises $6M in Seed round from Lightspeed

Tuesday April 11, 2023,

1 min Read

Workspace interiors platform OfficeBanao said on Tuesday that it raised $6 million in Seed funding from Lightspeed, a multi-stage venture capital fund.

The company will use the capital to strengthen its platform across both technology and team, specifically in design and growth capabilities.


It will also look to cater to customers from small-mid-sized businesses to large enterprises, investing in customer success and a strong ecosystem of execution partners over the next few months, it said. The startup, which currently has a presence in 15 cities in the country, aims to expand operations to the top 25 markets.

“The sector is unorganised, opaque and so under-served, that we believe only a tech-led approach can help deliver delightful experience to workspace owners," said Tushar Mittal, Founder and CEO, OfficeBanao.


“With depth of experience and supplier network, the team is best placed to disrupt the existing opaque and sub-par experience that plagues the industry today,” said Rahul Taneja, Partner, Lightspeed in a statement.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

