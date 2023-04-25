Menu
Electric Vehicle

Zypp Electric, Zomato to deploy 1-lakh e-scooters for last-mile delivery by 2024

As part of the tie-up, Zypp will also provide delivery partners to Zomato for the last-mile deliveries in various cities across the country, Zypp said in a statement.

Press Trust of India7673 Stories
Zypp Electric, Zomato to deploy 1-lakh e-scooters for last-mile delivery by 2024

Tuesday April 25, 2023,

2 min Read

Electric mobility startup Zypp Electric on Tuesday said it plans to deploy 1 lakh electric scooters or e-scooters along with Zomato for last-mile delivery by 2024.

As part of the tie-up, Zypp will also provide delivery partners to Zomato for the last-mile deliveries in various cities across the country, Zypp said in a statement.

The company said it currently has over 13,000 of its electric vehicles running on the roads as part of the sustainable transportation plan and is aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissiosn by up to 35 million kg.

The target is to achieve more than 1-crore green deliveries through EVs by 2024, it stated.

This association is a part of a larger plan of Zomato to go completely electric by 2030, as part of its commitment to "The Climate Group's EV100" initiative, Zypp said.

"Food delivery is all on 2-wheelers and is mostly running on petrol and at the same time wanting to shift to EVs to save costs. By leveraging our EV fleet management technology and innovative partner solutions, we aim to create a more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric delivery experience," said Tushar Mehta, Co-founder and COO, Zypp Electric.

Zypp is looking to drive growth and expansion into multiple markets, he said.

The e-mobility platform currently caters to around 50 clients including aggregators and e-commerce platforms.

"This association will enable us to significantly reduce carbon emissions and bring more sustainable last-mile delivery options to our customers. We look forward to working together to create more efficient and environment friendly deliveries," said Mohit Sardana, COO for food delivery at Zomato.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

