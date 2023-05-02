Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

Retail firm ace turtle raises $34M from Vertex Growth, SBI Investment, and others

ace turtle, which counts brands like Lee, Wrangler, and Toys"R" Us in its portfolio, aims to acquire the long-term licences of international brands and expand its proprietary technology stack.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian102 Stories
Retail firm ace turtle raises $34M from Vertex Growth, SBI Investment, and others

Tuesday May 02, 2023,

2 min Read

ace turtle, a startup offering technology services to retail companies, has secured $34 million (Rs 278 crore) in a Series B funding round, led by Vertex Growth, SBI Investment Co Ltd, Farglory, Lesing Nine, Stride Ventures, Tuscan Ventures and Trifecta Capital.

Existing investors Vertex Southeast Asia and India and Innoven Capital also participated in the round.

The Bengaluru-based firm plans to use the funds to buy the long-term licences of international fashion and lifestyle brands and expand its proprietary technology stack, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Founded in 2013 by Nitin Chhabra and Berry Singh, ace turtle helps retail companies strengthen their omnichannel presence through its integrated technology platform. The company has a portfolio of licensed brands including Lee, Wrangler, and Toys"R"Us and operates in India, Singapore, and Malaysia.

"The funds will be utilised to develop cutting-edge technological tools that ensure seamless omnichannel operations, acquire licenses for new fashion and lifestyle brands, and recruit skilled talent across all levels to support the aggressive growth plans," said Chhabra, CEO of ace turtle.

In 2021, ace turtle had inked a partnership with Flipkart for exclusive licensing rights of toys and baby brands Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us in India.

The company said it grew significantly in FY2022-23 by doubling its revenue and becoming EBITDA-positive. It aims to sustain this growth trajectory in the coming years, according to the statement. With the latest round, ace turtle has raised over $40 million in funding till date.

ecommerce

Also Read
Ace Turtle enables Puma, Fossil, Arrow and Ray Ban slash omni-channel transformation cost

"One of the key investment themes for us has been Asia’s domestic consumption. We believe India will be a leading source of global growth in the decades ahead, supported by positive demographics, a growing middle class and deepening internet penetration," said Yoshitaka Kitao, Chairman and President of SBI Investment.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Master the Art of Negotiation: Six Effective Strategies for Success

Turning Ugly Fruits into a $2 Billion Business: The Misfits Market Story

India's top EV two-wheeler makers to refund customers for chargers

How Floatr is simplifying Personal Finance of 100 million households in India

Daily Capsule
Zypp gears up for Bengaluru
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

AI Terminologies 101: Swarm Intelligence - Unleashing Nature-Inspired Problem Solving

Turning Ugly Fruits into a $2 Billion Business: The Misfits Market Story

Online gaming to attract investment once tax policy is finalised: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Tata Play, ideaForge Technology get SEBI's nod to float IPOs