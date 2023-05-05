Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

Enterprise Healthcare SaaS startup THB raises $20M in growth equity round

THB will use the funds to expand its operations globally and accelerating growth in existing countries across South Asia, Middle East, and South East Asia.

Trisha Medhi1208 Stories
Enterprise Healthcare SaaS startup THB raises $20M in growth equity round

Friday May 05, 2023,

2 min Read

THB (Technology l Healthcare l Big Data Analytics), an Enterprise Healthcare SaaS company, has raised $20 million funding in a growth equity round led by Filter Capital and Edelweiss Discovery Fund Series-I. Cornerstone Venture Partners Fund (CSVP) and Healthquad, among others, also participated in the round. 

THB will use the funds to expand its operations globally and to accelerate growth in existing markets across South Asia, Middle East, and South East Asia. THB also plans to expand its product portfolio and invest in growing global presence with the funding. 

Founded by Akansh Khurana (a former Bain & Co. executive), Rohit Kumar (ex analytics professional at American Express), Rajesh Pachar (ex Microsoft executive), Kritika Tandon (ex McKinsey consultant), and Dr Chirag Adatia (ex McKinsey Partner), THB serves large healthcare enterprises to drive digital, data, and technology adoption with its data management platform, and a suite of software solutions across 20+ use-cases, including patient engagement, doctor engagement, clinical customer relationship management, analytics automation, customer care automation, and real-world evidence.


“Healthcare Big Data Technology presents an enormous opportunity for growth in this decade. THB aims to provide its customers with a comprehensive suite of data use-cases, enabling them to fully leverage their healthcare datasets and achieve tangible growth. We are excited about partnering with the new investors and leveraging their expertise in technology and enterprise SaaS to further expand THB into a truly global organisation,” said Akansh Khurana, MD & Group CEO of THB.


“We are excited to partner with THB. The company is playing a vital role in helping healthcare providers, pharma companies, and other healthcare segments to unlock the full potential of data", said Ashish Agarwal, Managing Partner, Private Equity, Edelweiss Asset Management.


"THB's suite of solutions empowers healthcare enterprises to efficiently grow and deliver effective customer experiences. With the leadership of Akansh, Rohit, Rajesh, Kritika, and Chirag, THB is well-positioned to become a premier health-tech company across India & International markets in the region,” he added.


Investec Capital and Antares Legal were the advisors to the transaction.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Credit card platform Kiwi raises $6M in pre-Seed round led by Nexus, Stellaris

Hyperlocal startup magicpin is delivering over 3 lakh orders a month on ONDC

Master the Art of Negotiation: Six Effective Strategies for Success

Tim Cook says India an incredibly exciting market as Apple sets quarterly record in the country

Daily Capsule
Cognizant to lay off 3,500 people
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Indian startup ecosystem continues to thrive in 2023: Report

Meesho lays off 251 people in townhall meeting

Cognizant to lay off 3,500 people

An upheaval at Upstox: Leadership exits, strategy U-turns, user churn