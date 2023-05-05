Enterprise Healthcare SaaS startup THB raises $20M in growth equity round

THB (Technology l Healthcare l Big Data Analytics), an Enterprise Healthcare SaaS company, has raised $20 million funding in a growth equity round led by Filter Capital and Edelweiss Discovery Fund Series-I. Cornerstone Venture Partners Fund (CSVP) and Healthquad, among others, also participated in the round.

THB will use the funds to expand its operations globally and to accelerate growth in existing markets across South Asia, Middle East, and South East Asia. THB also plans to expand its product portfolio and invest in growing global presence with the funding.

Founded by Akansh Khurana (a former Bain & Co. executive), Rohit Kumar (ex analytics professional at American Express), Rajesh Pachar (ex Microsoft executive), Kritika Tandon (ex McKinsey consultant), and Dr Chirag Adatia (ex McKinsey Partner), THB serves large healthcare enterprises to drive digital, data, and technology adoption with its data management platform, and a suite of software solutions across 20+ use-cases, including patient engagement, doctor engagement, clinical customer relationship management, analytics automation, customer care automation, and real-world evidence.





“Healthcare Big Data Technology presents an enormous opportunity for growth in this decade. THB aims to provide its customers with a comprehensive suite of data use-cases, enabling them to fully leverage their healthcare datasets and achieve tangible growth. We are excited about partnering with the new investors and leveraging their expertise in technology and enterprise SaaS to further expand THB into a truly global organisation,” said Akansh Khurana, MD & Group CEO of THB.





“We are excited to partner with THB. The company is playing a vital role in helping healthcare providers, pharma companies, and other healthcare segments to unlock the full potential of data", said Ashish Agarwal, Managing Partner, Private Equity, Edelweiss Asset Management.





"THB's suite of solutions empowers healthcare enterprises to efficiently grow and deliver effective customer experiences. With the leadership of Akansh, Rohit, Rajesh, Kritika, and Chirag, THB is well-positioned to become a premier health-tech company across India & International markets in the region,” he added.





Investec Capital and Antares Legal were the advisors to the transaction.