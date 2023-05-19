Menu
Funding

PYOR raises $4M in seed round led by Castle Island Ventures

The fresh capital will help PYOR expand its core infrastructure and product platform, specifically by enhancing its interpretation layer for digital assets. The funds will also be allocated towards team expansion in India and hiring for various new positions.

PYOR raises $4M in seed round led by Castle Island Ventures

Friday May 19, 2023,

2 min Read

PYOR (Power Your Own Research), a provider of key insight for the global digital assets industry, has raised $4 million in a seed round led by ﻿Castle Island Ventures﻿. Hash3, Antler, Future Perfect Venture, Force Ventures, CoinSwitch Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, and prominent angel investor Balaji Srinivasan also participated in this round.

The fresh capital will help PYOR expand its core infrastructure and product platform, specifically by enhancing its interpretation layer for digital assets. The funds will also be allocated towards team expansion in India and hiring for various new positions.

Founded in August 2022, PYOR aims to provide key insights on digital assets through a tailor-made desktop analytics interface. Its clients include analysts at global asset management companies, hedge funds, investment banks, wealth advisors, crypto entities (exchanges, projects), and venture capital.

“Since launching PYOR last year, we've been laser-focused on building the industry standard for digital asset platforms. Unlike other asset classes, digital assets are primarily driven by retail investors, and institutional-grade infrastructure for decision-making has been limited. We aim to leverage the capital raised to bolster our mission and drive substantial progress within the global digital assets ecosystem,” said Krishna Hegde, Co-founder of PYOR.

investment funding
“The PYOR team is building critical auditable infrastructure for the crypto industry. We are thrilled to partner with Krishna, Sarmad, Sharan, and Yadunandan. Their experience ushering in crypto investors at CoinSwitch highlighted the need for standardized, institutional-grade data and analytics to bring in the next wave of crypto investors,” added Sean Judge, General Partner at Castle Island Ventures.

