From local to global: The expansion of Indian startups

India has been known for its entrepreneurial spirit for centuries. However, the country has only recently developed into a hub for startups, especially in the technology sector. With the advent of globalisation, Indian startups are now expanding their business across borders and making their presence felt on the world stage.

Over the last 20 years, the Indian startup ecosystem has grown rapidly thanks to a more conducive environment in many aspects. Rather than existing in a vacuum, startups are now part of a broader business landscape, focused on creating impactful solutions, by serving as vehicles for socioeconomic development and transformation and centres of innovation.

Startups are also creating jobs and providing meaningful career opportunities. More jobs lead to a stronger economy, and a healthier economy has a direct impact on the growth of cities that host these startups.

Global presence

The Indian startup ecosystem has come a long way since its humble beginnings in the early 2000s. Back then, most startups were focused on serving the domestic market and very few had the ambition or resources to expand beyond India. With their growing popularity, Indian startups are now thinking bigger and targeting the global market.

One of the main factors that has enabled Indian startups to go global is the availability of funding. Over the past decade, India has witnessed a rise in venture capital and private equity investments.

Despite the tough macroeconomic conditions, the Indian startup ecosystem received a total funding of $25 billion in 2022.

Factors for the growth of Indian startups

There are several factors that have contributed to the growth of Indian startups in recent years.

Government initiative

The Indian government has launched several initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and the startup culture in the country. Notable initiatives include Startup India, Make in India, and Digital India.

Access to funds

Indian startups have access to a pool of funding from venture capitalists, angel investors, and government programmes.

Growing middle class

India's growing middle class has led to an increase in demand for products and services, thus creating a favourable market for startups to grow.

Availability of talent

India has a large pool of talented and skilled professionals, including engineers, developers, and designers, who are willing to work with startups.

Digital infrastructure

India has a strong digital infrastructure with a large internet user base and increasing smartphone penetration, making it easier for startups to reach customers and scale their business.

Supportive ecosystem

India has a supportive ecosystem for startups, with a growing number of incubators, accelerators, and co-working spaces, which provide startups with mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to resources.

These factors have created a favourable environment for Indian startups to grow and succeed, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well.

Startups expanding beyond India

Several Indian startups have successfully expanded their presence beyond the domestic market.

Some notable examples:

Ride-hailing company ﻿ Ola Electric ﻿ has a presence in Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom, and it plans to expand further to other countries.

has a presence in Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom, and it plans to expand further to other countries. Edtech startup ﻿ BYJU'S ﻿ has a presence in United States, United Kingdom, and Australia and is expanding further across Latin America and beyond.

has a presence in United States, United Kingdom, and Australia and is expanding further across Latin America and beyond. Software-as-a-service firm ﻿ Freshworks ﻿ has a global footprint, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Australia.

has a global footprint, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Food delivery platform ﻿ Zomato ﻿ has expanded to more than 25 countries, including United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Indian startups are rapidly transforming the country's business landscape and establishing themselves as major players in the global market. Despite multiple challenges, they have demonstrated resilience and innovation, paving the way for a brighter future.

As the country continues to strengthen it position as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, the startup ecosystem in India is expected to grow by leaps and bounds.