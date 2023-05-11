Google's first-ever foldable smartphone: All you need to know about Pixel Fold
Key Specifications, Notable Features, Expert Reviews, and Pros-Cons Analysis
Thursday May 11, 2023,
2 min Read
Google has announced its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, set to launch in the US and India in June 2023. The device offers a large, high-resolution display, a powerful processor, and a versatile camera system, making it a strong contender in the foldable phone market.
Specifications:
Display: 7.6-inch AMOLED (1920 x 1440 pixels) when unfolded, 5.8-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels) when folded
Processor: Google Tensor
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 512GB
Rear camera: 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide sensor, 48MP telephoto sensor
Front camera: 8MP
Battery: 4,600mAh
Software: Android 13
Price: $1,799 (US), ₹1,49,999 (estimated price in India)
Colors: Obsidian and Snow
Here are some of the pros and cons of the Pixel Fold:
Pros:
- Sleek and modern design
- Large and vibrant display
- Versatile camera system with great photo quality
- Well-optimized software for the foldable form factor
Cons:
- Average battery life
- Expensive price point
Product Review:
Reviewers who got their hands on the new phone praised the Pixel Fold for its design, display, and camera. The phone's software was well-optimized for the foldable form factor. However, the device's battery life was average.
Overall, Pixel Fold got a positive review. It is a good first attempt by Google at a foldable phone. But the phone's high price might be a tough sell for those not specifically interested in the Pixel software experience.