Google's first-ever foldable smartphone: All you need to know about Pixel Fold

Google has announced its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, set to launch in the US and India in June 2023. The device offers a large, high-resolution display, a powerful processor, and a versatile camera system, making it a strong contender in the foldable phone market.

Specifications:

Display: 7.6-inch AMOLED (1920 x 1440 pixels) when unfolded, 5.8-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels) when folded

Processor: Google Tensor

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide sensor, 48MP telephoto sensor

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 4,600mAh

Software: Android 13

Price: $1,799 (US), ₹1,49,999 (estimated price in India)

Colors: Obsidian and Snow

Here are some of the pros and cons of the Pixel Fold:

Pros:

Sleek and modern design

Large and vibrant display

Versatile camera system with great photo quality

Well-optimized software for the foldable form factor

Cons:

Average battery life

Expensive price point

Product Review:

Reviewers who got their hands on the new phone praised the Pixel Fold for its design, display, and camera. The phone's software was well-optimized for the foldable form factor. However, the device's battery life was average.

Overall, Pixel Fold got a positive review. It is a good first attempt by Google at a foldable phone. But the phone's high price might be a tough sell for those not specifically interested in the Pixel software experience.